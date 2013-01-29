My Positive Perspective host Jason Deierlein and On Purpose Adventures founder, Ben-Jamin Toy talk about upcoming charity events in the Charleston, South Carolina Area

On January 29, 2013, My Positive Perspective host Jason Deierlein and Adventure Consultant, Ben-Jamin Toy, of On Purpose Adventures (http://www.OnPurposeAdventures.com) aired a show highlighting a few of the upcoming charity events in the Charleston area. Jason begins with, “My vision for season 2 has My Positive Perspective being directly involved with many charities and fundraisers.”

January 29, 2013, is the release of a My Positive Perspective episode filmed to help increase attendance at nonprofit events. Deierlein states, “After recent successes in awareness for the Nick Collins' cause, we are a sponsor for the 5th Annual Chase After A Cure Gala,” being held Saturday February 2, 2013 from 7pm-Midnight. Ben mentions, “This year's theme for the black tie optional gala is Around the World with an international flavor of décor, food and music featuring the Cuban jazz Gino Castillo Quartet.” Tickets are just $100, available at http://www.ChaseAfterACure.com. Ben then adds, “The ticket price includes food from top Charleston area restaurants, including Wasabi of Charleston,Rue de Jean, Al Di La and Burwell's Stone Fire Grill, plus an open bar and live and silent auctions.” Jason is moved to help when it comes to children. This local organization is making a difference in childhood cancer research not just locally but nationally and globally.

“The second most fun you can have in bed”, Ben reads, is the tagline for the 4th Annual Charleston Bed Race being held in Hampton Park Sunday April 14th. “That sounds like fun, maybe we should enter a bed” Jason adds. Learn more about Kid's Kickin' Cancer at http://www.CampHappyDays.com and http://www.CharlestonBedRace.com

During the broadcast, Ben mentions a new organization geared toward feeding dogs of needy families. PalmPup (http://www.PalmPup.com) has contacted On Purpose Adventures and they are planning a Flash Mob Meal. So stay tuned for details on that one.

They conclude the show by referencing a new Lowcountry Local First initiative http://www.FundingCharleston.com that will have a non-profits projects section. This is launching February 1 and will be a great resource for the local community of Charleston to know what businesses they can support and which organizations need their help.

My Positive Perspective is an internet talk show created for the purposes of overcoming adversity. We educate and inspire in many different ways and talk about different types of obstacles, but the ultimate goal of this business is to spread positively and strengthen wherever there is a weakness or tragedy to overcome. I myself survived a car accident, coma, and painful rehabilitation. I consider myself lucky to be here and providing the public with this free service. This company is kind of my gift to myself for achieving. The one thing you never lose after surviving a tragedy is desire to help.

http://mypositiveperspective.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371260.htm