USA Military Medals Unveils Substantial Supply of Nebraska National Guard Ribbons

USA Military Medals now addressing needs of the Nebraska Guard by offering five Nebraska National Guard Ribbons

Uniform superstore, USA Military Medals, announced the stocking of five Nebraska National Guard ribbons essential to the dress uniform, as part of UMM's commitment to veteran and active Nebraska National Guard service members.

The ribbons – which include the Nebraska National Guard Commendation Medal Ribbon, Nebraska National Guard Desert Shield/Storm Service Ribbon, Nebraska National Guard Individual Achievement Medal Ribbon, Nebraska National Guard Legion of Merit Medal Ribbon and the Nebraska National Guard Outstanding Citizen Soldier Medal Ribbon – are available in both the sleek, stream-lined “thin” style as well as the more traditional slide-on variant.

“Guard members in Nebraska are somewhat out of luck when it comes to dress uniform supplies,” said USAMM, LLC President of business operations, Jared Zabaldo.

USAMM owns and operates USA Military Medals along with various other military uniform e-commerce stores.

“I know there's Offutt Air Force Base, and then a couple of training sites like Camp Ashland, but there's really nothing else,” said Zabaldo.

The Nebraska National Guard ribbons are available for purchase on UMM as well as through the advanced online program, “Ez Rack Builder” – a free uniform tool available to all branches of the U.S. military, including veterans.

“On the other hand, we get a bunch of online traffic from Nebraska Guard Members, and their needs are often similar to Soldier's here in Oregon,” said Zabaldo.

“So we're committed to being available by getting these guys the items they need as quickly as possible,” said Zabaldo.

USA Military Medals is an internet-based company formed in 2005, carrying more than 12,000 dress uniform products in stock and specializing in custom military medal and military ribbon rack production with their state-of-the-art rack builder. USA Military Medals also operates a brick and mortar store servicing local military personnel and veterans.

