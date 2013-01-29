Caesars Entertainment® Starting Today Encourages Employees to Enroll in AlertID, A Service that Provides Critical Public Safety Information and Alerts at No Cost

Caesars Entertainment starting today is now encouraging its 70,000+ employees to sign up for AlertID, a free service providing critical public safety information and alerts to its members.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a strong Code of Commitment that governs its relationships with its guests, employees and the communities where Caesars Entertainment's resorts are located. As the world's most geographically diversified casino entertainment company, Caesars Entertainment is now encouraging its 70,000+ employees to sign up for AlertID, a free service providing critical public safety information and alerts to its members.

Members can enroll at no cost and are able to receive important alerts about crime, sex offenders, weather, natural disasters, terrorism and other important advisories from trusted public safety officials. Alerts are available online and on mobile applications and are delivered via email and mobile push notifications. Members can monitor and receive alerts for their neighborhoods as well as other areas such as their workplace and child's school.

AlertID also provides a secure social networking environment for members to share important safety information with each other, law enforcement and Homeland Security, and provides safety tips to help people better protect their families.

“Caesars Entertainment cares about the safety of all our employees, guests and their families, and we are encouraging everyone to sign up for AlertID today. It is so important to have access to information and alerts that can help you become aware of potential threats to better protect your family,” said Jan Jones-Blackhurst, Executive Vice President of Communications and Government Relations of Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Once enrolled in AlertID, members can view an interactive alert map online as well as on the mobile app. Members can view crime information (where available), where registered sex offenders are in their neighborhoods and other current threats and advisories based on their desired or current location. While traveling, members can access the same information with AlertID's free mobile app, including My Family Wallet, which helps people protect their family members.

“We appreciate the support of Caesars Entertainment and the company's commitment to public safety,” said Ken Wiles, AlertID's Chief Executive Officer. “We, like Caesars Entertainment, are dedicated to helping people protect their families and communities. Providing universal access to crime and sex offender information, and alerts when that information changes, will help families make informed decisions about how to keep their family members safe.”

To sign up for a free account, or for more information, go to http://www.AlertID.com.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, 75 years ago, Caesars has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and now operates casinos on four continents. The company's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars also owns the World Series of Poker® and the London Clubs International family of casinos. Caesars is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. The company is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit http://www.caesars.com.

About AlertID, Inc.

AlertID is the established leader in making the country's public safety information universally accessible, helping people protect their families and communities. Alerts are provided by trusted sources including public safety agencies, local law enforcement, schools, neighborhood groups, neighbors, family members and friends. This first-of-its-kind, fast-growing network is the leader in helping people protect their families and communities throughout the United States and is poised to evolve into the world's go-to public safety and security resource.

AlertID has proven to help reduce crime, using secure and proven technology to create two-way communication between citizens and Federal, state and local authorities to provide immediate information on crime, terrorism, natural disasters or severe weather that can threaten the safety of families and communities. Thanks to AlertID, seventy percent of the United States population (more than 224 million residents) can receive Sex Offender Alerts from State Sex Offender Databases. In addition, the AlertID Secure Social Network provides everyone concerned about the safety of communicating on social networks a safe and easy way to share important information quickly. In many communities, AlertID has partnered with law enforcement agencies to deliver local crime data (CAD) to members. Recent partnerships and collaborations include the Alameda County (Calif.) Sheriff's Office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, The City and County of San Francisco, The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Amber Alert and various counter terrorism centers, among many others.

