CallFire Announces IVR Webinar Series to Build Voice and Phone Tree Applications

Traditionally creating IVR applications requires a significant understanding of telephony and steep upfront costs to by expensive hardware. The cloud has changed everything.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology empowers organizations of any size to create professional sounding phone tree applications, navigable polls and surveys, and assortment of other applications that utilize user input to route calls and collect data.

Enterprise level hosted IVR require not only scalability, but instant adaptability and instant access to data. IVR phone tree applications must provide real-time interaction, accountability, and even text-to-speech caller personalization.

CallFire, an SMS gateway and voice telephony provider, has combed through their more than 50 thousand customers to generate an IVR best practice weekly webinar series. The series will demonstrate how to build scalable and dynamic phone tree applications to serve organizations of any size.

In today's fast-moving political landscape, a campaign manager needs to instantly get poll results from several million voters. A national corporation needs to rapidly collect incoming information from customer satisfaction surveys. Another corporation needs immediate access to legally-binding recorded liability releases from its delivery drivers. IVR applications need to be instantly scalable and provide immediate access to data.

CallFires's Senior IVR Designer, Bill Hughers will demonstrate how to use CallFire XML to greet customers with a virtual receptionist, ask questions, collect responses, exchange information with your servers and databases, and intelligently route calls. Bill Hughes has built thousands of IVR solutions for organizations of all sizes.

"CallFire is extremely excited to announce our IVR programming webinar series," says Marketing Director, Daniel Tawfik. "The webinar will focus on how organizations can use our streamlined XML to create all sorts of phone applications to capture user input of any kind."

What attendees will learn:

1. How to build navigable polls and surveys

2. Ways in which personalization, including text-to speech, can optimize data

3. How to configure local numbers and toll free numbers to create rich virtual receptionist applications

4. How IVR scripts can adapt to customer's input

5. How to utilize CallFire XML to create advanced phone tree applications.

CallFire's IVR platform allows organizations to quickly build phone trees as simple or advanced as needed. CallFire's text-to-speech functionality can be configured to make highly outbound calls to optimize data. You don't have to be a web developer to utilize IVR technology.

With the easy-to-use IVR designer, just about about anyone can build applications to meet their organization's needs.

