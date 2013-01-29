Freedom Valu Selects PeopleMatter to do More Than Just Job Apps

PeopleMatter Automates HR with Comprehensive Hire-to-Retire Solution

Freedom Valu Centers – a convenience retailer committed to providing excellent customer service – and PeopleMatter – the only comprehensive human resources software solution for the service industry – announced today a collaboration to streamline HR practices. The C-Store recently moved its 67 locations, and more than 550 employees, from a hiring app point solution to PeopleMatter's all-inclusive HR Platform.

“We were looking for a software package that could do more than applicant tracking,” said Rick Cagle, Vice President and Director of Operations for Erickson Oil Products/Freedom Valu Centers. “We wanted a system that offered training and scheduling, in addition to applicant tracking.”

PeopleMatter provides Freedom Valu with a configurable, flexible and easy-to-use HR Platform that offers hiring, training and scheduling all from one online portal. Unlike many HR solutions in the market, PeopleMatter is designed specifically for the service industry and hourly workforce. All the Platform's tools and features are built to accommodate the unique needs of multi-unit operators — a key request for companies like Freedom Valu.

With stores located in the metropolitan and suburban areas of Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Michigan, Freedom Valu managers can easily share applications and employee schedules across locations. Additionally, if an employee moves from one state to another, managers can quickly transfer the employee's file to the Freedom location closest to the employee's new address. The software syncs all of the data and employees instantly throughout the system and keeps on-the-go teams up-to-date.

“We have been very impressed with the speed and accuracy of moving our information into the system. The transition has been good from the beginning to deployment,” said Rick Cagle, Vice President and Director of Operations Erickson Oil Products/Freedom Valu Centers. “Traditionally implementations are laborious. But turning on PeopleMatter and using the system has been easy and flawless.”

Using the integrated modules and components of the PeopleMatter Platform provides a lot of flexibility not found in point solutions. Capabilities include the:



Ability to identify, hire and onboard candidates quickly with tools that manage the entire process using PeopleMatter HIRE™.

Pre-screening assessments, tax credit screenings and employment background checks that flow directly into the online job application.

Easy online training that develops a service-focused workforce while ensuring mandatory training compliance using PeopleMatter LEARN™.

Update schedule rosters with new hires, transfers and terms using PeopleMatter SCHEDULE™.

Automatic shift updates that are instantly communicated with team members via a web interface, the mobile app or phone using Siri-like “D.”

By providing an integrated training and scheduling solution, PeopleMatter meets a need Freedom Valu's previous point solution left unfulfilled. PeopleMatter's comprehensive Platform works how today's workforce works — via mobile smartphones, tablets, browsers and voice-activated devices.

“Having clients move from a point solution to the PeopleMatter Platform is always a validation of our product,” said Nate DaPore, PeopleMatter President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is wonderful to see new clients like Freedom Valu Centers embrace our easy to-use tools that meets their needs and grows with the company.”

About Freedom Valu Centers

Freedom Valu Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Erickson Oil Products founded in 1950 and based in Hudson, WI. Freedom Valu Centers is a 4th generation retail company owned by the David Erickson Family. Freedom Valu convenience stores are located throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Michigan. Freedom Valu centers is committed to being a responsible retailer and encourages recycling to minimize the impact on the environment. For more information, please visit http://www.freedomvalu.com.

About PeopleMatter

PeopleMatter provides the only comprehensive human resource management solution for the service industry. We help employers identify, develop and engage dependable talent to provide exemplary customer service. PeopleMatter's platform of HR tools handles hiring, scheduling, learning, recognition and performance management. Our integrated technology manages the process, so employers can focus on the talent. PeopleMatter. The name says it all. PeopleMatter is headquartered in Charleston, S.C., and on the Web at http://www.peoplematter.com, @peoplematterhr and facebook.com/PeopleMatter.HR.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371167.htm