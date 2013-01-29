2013 Coachella Tickets: Coachella Festival Tickets on Sale Today at TicketProcess.com

Coachella 2013 Tickets are available for purchase today at TicketProcess.com. Fans can also find Coachella tickets prices & the 2013 Coachella Lineup.

TicketProcess.com is currently offering Coachella tickets to each of the three day festivals in April 2013, and Coachella tickets and entire weekend passes can be found online starting today. The annual event is a celebration of the environment, the human spirit and live music that unfolds in the middle of a massive throng of live stages featuring some of the most popular artists from all musical genres.

Coachella has become a rite of passage for high school and college students and an annual three day festival that allows people of all ages to immerse themselves in live music and environmentally conscious innovation. Coachella weekend passes will allow a fan to traipse around on their own accord and take in whatever portions of the massive Coachella lineup they would like.

Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 marks the first round of Coachella 2013, and the second round unfolds the following weekend between Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 21. British rockers The Stone Roses will headline a massive Friday lineup that includes popular names from both the 20th and 21st century. Those familiar with Coachella are aware that the list of performers is surprisingly extensive, and The Yeah Yeah Yeah's, Modest Mouse and Passion Pit will all perform over the course of each Friday.

Saturday's headlining act originated in France before crossing the Atlantic and splashing on the North American alternative rock scene in 2011, and there known as Phoenix. Seeing Phoenix play a live set is worth the price of any 2013 Coachella ticket or weekend pass, but Saturday will feature an array of performers from all corners of the globe, including New Order, France Ferdinand, Moby, Dropkick Murphys and the Wombats. Sunday's lineup features The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wu-Tang Clan, James Blake and many others.

