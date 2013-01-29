Heritage Woods of Manteno Assisted Living to Host Mardi Gras Breakfast

Heritage Woods of Manteno, a BMA affordable assisted living community, is hosting a Mardi Gras Crepe Breakfast on Feb. 8. The community in Manteno, Illinois, serves seniors of all incomes, including those on Medicaid.

Heritage Woods of Manteno, a BMA affordable assisted living community, is hosting a Mardi Gras Crepe Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

The community, which is located at 355 Diversatech Dr. in Manteno, Illinois, serves seniors of all incomes, including those on Medicaid.

"Join us for made to order crepes and all the fixings along with live music," says Kristen Anchor, Director of Marketing for Heritage Woods of Manteno.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is no charge to attend.

Please RSVP by Feb. 5 by calling 815-468-3553.

Information about Heritage Woods also will be available.

"Our community provides older adults with a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," says Anchor. "Residents benefit from the opportunity to live in a residential apartment-home environment and receive personal assistance and help with medications."

Each of the private apartments at Heritage Woods features a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, and emergency alert system.

Certified nursing assistants are on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meals, housekeeping and laundry are among the included services.

"Residents also benefit from all of the opportunities that are available to socialize with friends and neighbors and participate in activities and special events no matter what the weather," says Anchor.

Heritage Woods is fullt certified to operate through the Illinois Supportive Living program and is managed by BMA Management, Ltd., the largest provider of assisted living in Illinois.

Based in Bradley, Illinois, BMA operates 36 senior living communities, housing more than 3,300 homes and apartments.

"Our focus is on providing residents with the love, compassion and dignity that they deserve in addition to the help and assistance that they need," says Rod Burkett, President and CEO of BMA.

The communities managed by BMA include the Heritage Woods affordable assisted living communities in Bolingbrook, Dwight, Plainfield and Watseka; and Bowman Estates of Danville.

For more information on BMA Management, Ltd. and the managed senior communities, please visit http://www.bma-mgmt.com

