1-800-DENTIST Reveals Why Your Website Needs Help

1-800-DENTIST has released a new whitepaper called “13 Warning Signs Your Website Needs Help.” The complimentary paper outlines the most common (and costly) mistakes made in dental websites – and how to avoid them, even showing dentists how to avoid being overcharged for a dynamic, modern site.

The free paper reveals how recent changes in technology, social media, consumer behavior and search engine standards can render older websites invisible to dental patients. It also explains how an outdated site can actually drive them away in today's competitive online marketplace. Most importantly, 1-800-DENTIST shares steps for overcoming these challenges, even showing dentists how to avoid being overcharged for a dynamic, modern site.

“A dentist's website should be their most powerful marketing tool – but many don't even realize their site has fallen behind the curve,” said Fred Joyal, founder of 1-800-DENTIST. “We published this report to give dentists an easy guide to updating their site and maximizing their online marketing power.”

Dentists can request a free copy of “13 Warning Signs Your Website needs help” by calling 1-855-228-4237 or visiting http://www.1800dentist.com/WebsiteWhitepaper. At the same time, they'll be given a 10-minute demo of WebDirector®, 1-800-DENTIST's newest product that provides turnkey solutions to the biggest dental website pitfalls (including tools for mobile and social integration).

“We put together this essential website checklist based on our deep understanding of online marketing” added Joyal. “Our team runs the largest dental website in North America and we know what it takes to attract new patients online. Now we want to share that knowledge with dentists and their teams.”

The new whitepaper is the latest in a series of dental marketing reports published by 1-800-DENTIST over the last year. These free resources are offered to complement the company's full suite of marketing products, which offers solutions for every aspect of dental practice growth.

About 1-800-DENTIST®

1-800-DENTIST has been the nation's premier dental marketing company since 1986, helping thousands of successful dentists grow their business. Beginning as a lead generation company for dentists, the program has delivered over 7 million new patient leads to member dentists. Today, 1-800-DENTIST is a total marketing resource for dentists, offering multiple products to help dentists acquire, retain and manage patients. In addition to its flagship PatientProducer® program (new patient leads), the company also offers PatientActivator® (automated patient communications and online marketing), ReputationMonitor® (online reputation management), ReActivator® (dormant patient reactivation) and WebDirector® (websites and online identity).

Contact: Betsy Roddy, 1-800-DENTIST, 310-215-6535

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb1800dentist/websitewhitepaper/prweb10370857.htm