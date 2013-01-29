ATRP Solutions, Inc. Wins Two National Science Foundation SBIR Awards

These new funding installments will be used to commercialize ingredients that improve products across the $56 billion personal care and cosmetics industry

ATRP Solutions, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based specialty polymer company, has won both a Phase IIB SBIR award and a new Phase I SBIR award from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Both awards are directed toward commercialization of the company's Atom Transfer Radical Polymerization (ATRP) technology and its proprietary next generation ingredients that are set to transform personal care and cosmetics products. These awards combined, represent a potential $2.6 million of grant funding of which the company has already received $1.1 million.

The Phase IIB award, which is the final installment of the company's first NSF SBIR grant, will be used to manufacture their flagship ingredient, Advantomer®. Advantomer is a multifunctional intelligent ingredient that both enables emulsifier-free formulations and results in prestige products with uniquely luxurious feel.

“We recognize that the National Science Foundation has a highly selective due diligence process which makes these awards extremely competitive. We are honored to be chosen as a recipient by the NSF,” said Patrick McCarthy, CEO of ATRP Solutions. “The credit for these successes goes to our very talented technical and commercialization teams. The NSF's SBIR program has a sharp focus on identifying companies with strong teams who can bring products and technologies to commercialization that could have a transformational societal impact."

The new Phase I SBIR award is directed towards the development of a new class of ingredients for shampoos and other surfactant systems. “This grant enables us to prove that our technology platform can replace PEG-based products in the personal care market. Just like the technology platform protecting Advantomer, we will be able to target this technology into very attractive adjacent markets like home care and oil and gas additives,” said Laura Jakubowski, scientist at ATRP Solutions.

When ATRP Solutions was founded in 2006, cost-effective manufacturing was limited to a couple of grams. “Atom transfer radical polymerization (ATRP) technology is a truly revolutionary technique,” said Wojciech Jakubowski vice president at ATRP Solutions. “When ATRP technology was first discovered, it changed the way we thought about preparing polymer-based ingredients. ATRP technology made it possible for us to create very precise polymers with completely new properties, but, we could only make a couple of grams. It was similar to being able to make gold dust.”

In 2008, the company invented a process, called Ultimate ATRP™ which changed that. Now, the company routinely carries out manufacturing in conventional reactors, which have the capacity to produce a half-ton of product every year. By late 2013, annual production manufacturing will exceed 10 tons.

