U.S. Lawns Kick Starts 2013 with Three New Franchise Locations

Coming off a record year of growth in 2012, U.S. Lawns jump-started 2013 by adding three new franchise locations in January.

Coming off a record year of growth in 2012, U.S. Lawns jump-started 2013 by adding three new franchise locations in January. The addition of the new locations brings the U.S. Lawns network to 260 locations nationwide.

All three new U.S. Lawns franchises were conversions of existing businesses that will now embrace the U.S. Lawns brand. The franchisees completed New Franchise Training at the U.S. Lawns Home Office in Orlando, FL. Their six days of classroom and field training encompassed every aspect of the business, including sales, business plans, bid processes and managing financials.

“Training week quickly gets our new franchisees acclimated to using the U.S. Lawns systems, tools and processes to start their U.S. Lawns franchise business,” said Ken Hutcheson, President of U.S. Lawns. “Our three new January franchises have converted their existing landscape management businesses to the U.S. Lawns brand. We provide them with guidance that will help them take their business to levels they may not have achieved on their own. Our support for our franchisees is second to none.”

U.S. Lawns' newest franchisees are:



Alex Cistone, York, PA

Clayton & Tamara Furness, Rio Rancho, NM

Jesse & Erin Riley, Fargo, ND

About U.S. Lawns

Founded in 1986, U.S. Lawns services commercial landscape customers through a network of 260 locally owned franchise locations nationwide, providing customized commercial landscape management and snow & ice management services to corporate campuses, retail centers, industrial parks, multi-family residential communities and other commercial customers. U.S. Lawns also provides multi-location property managers and owners with centralized billing and one point of contact through Strategic Accounts. For more information, visit http://www.USLawns.com and http://www.USLawnsFranchise.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebU-S-Lawns/Growth2013/prweb10370819.htm