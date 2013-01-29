GoGrid Launches New Dynamic Load-Balancing Service

Leading Cloud Provider Leverages Software-Defined Networking Expertise to Help Businesses Power and Manage Applications that Require High Availability

GoGrid, a leading cloud infrastructure company, today announced the availability of GoGrid's Dynamic Load Balancer, a cloud-based load-balancing solution that provides an ideal, cost-effective way to design, power, and manage high-availability infrastructure. With this new service, customers can deploy and scale load-balancing services in minutes, allowing them to dynamically scale network services to support essential infrastructure. This highly available solution helps businesses control spending, eases maintenance, and provides the elasticity and on-demand control needed to efficiently manage cloud infrastructure.

"If you're deploying applications in the cloud, load balancing is an essential requirement," said Mark Worsey, GoGrid's CIO and EVP of technology. "During development, our priority was making sure this service is virtualized and programmable like our other compute and storage services. For the past 10 years, GoGrid has pioneered cloud IaaS services that let global businesses dynamically scale their infrastructure on-demand. With our new Dynamic Load Balancer, we bring our cloud computing expertise to this essential network layer."

Customers can now proactively manage server load across multiple servers (with the option of balancing traffic to other premises) and also prevent server overload during sudden traffic spikes. Traffic distribution can be based on Weighted Round Robin, Weighted Least Connect, or Source Address Hashing algorithms. GoGrid's management console lets users dynamically edit load balancer configurations including server weights for optimal traffic management and add or remove servers on-the-fly. GoGrid's self-healing Dynamic Load Balancers are fault tolerant out-of-the-box and constantly monitor the health of customers' application servers. Unlike other cloud IaaS providers, GoGrid lets users manage all load-balancing functionality programmatically through its API and management console.

"Prior to using GoGrid's Dynamic Load Balancer, we either struggled to provide a consistent user experience or had to overprovision load-balancing infrastructure to meet demand," said Shannon Whitley, founder of Whitley Media. "GoGrid's Dynamic Load Balancer lets us build and manage a true high-availability footprint in the cloud. We manage large volumes of data and now have transparency and control in every aspect of our application."

GoGrid's Dynamic Load Balancer was natively architected for the cloud. It takes advantage of the distributed nature of a cloud environment, which can more easily distribute traffic and load. It also doesn't rely on any proprietary hardware that could become a single point of failure. The Dynamic Load Balancer easily integrates with other GoGrid services, providing a flexible and robust infrastructure-as-a-service environment for customers. For example, customers can construct a tiered environment with Dynamic Load Balancers managing traffic and with Firewalls restricting web servers to traffic only from the Load Balancer. GoGrid develops its products and services in-house, which means the Dynamic Load Balancer will continue to improve and evolve through our agile software development cycle.

Pricing and Availability

GoGrid's Dynamic Load Balancer will be available on January 30, 2013. Service fees will be calculated on an hourly basis and for outbound traffic through the Load Balancer. You only pay for what you use, and the first Load Balancer is free. For more information on pricing, please visit: http://www.gogrid.com/cloud-hosting/dynamic-load-balancer.php

About GoGrid

GoGrid is the #1 pure-play Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider specializing in Public Cloud and Private Cloud Infrastructure solutions. Currently powering thousands of customers globally, GoGrid makes complex infrastructure easy by enabling businesses to revolutionize their IT environments with the cloud. In just minutes, GoGrid customers can deploy and begin managing existing or new applications and workloads on our proven, secure and reliable hosted public cloud platform. With GoGrid's Public Cloud and Private Cloud offerings, sysadmins, developers, and IT professionals create, deploy, and control cloud environments and complex virtual and physical server networks with full administrative control; with GoGrid's Private Cloud customers utilize a private, hosted and managed, single-tenant environment with zero capital expenditure. To further leverage the GoGrid cloud, the GoGrid Exchange provides users with an evolving ecosystem of cloud solutions from GoGrid's partner community. GoGrid is proud to have been recognized as a "Champion" by Info-Tech Research Group in 2011 and 2012. For more information, please visit: http://www.GoGrid.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdlb/launch/prweb10370818.htm