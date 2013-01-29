Hollywood Psychics Predict Narrow Victory for 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII

Guided by psychic insights and intuition, Hollywood Psychics predict 49ers will eke out victory in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The seasoned professionals of the popular psychic service Hollywood Psychics have no idea how long the national anthem will be. Nor have they weighed in on who will win the coin toss, or any of the other hundreds of prop bets on Super Bowl XLVII that seem to be obscuring the one important question: Who will win the game?

The answer, according to the 53 Hollywood Psychics surveyed, is a narrow victory for the San Francisco 49ers over the Baltimore Ravens, probably with a 5-7 point spread.

How do the psychics know? A few are avid football fans with detailed knowledge of the teams and players. “Joe Flacco, the Ravens quarterback, has been underrated for years,” elaborates psychic Carlin. “But after this Super Bowl he will prove that he is among the elite quarterbacks.” Carlin also adds “both teams are pretty evenly matched. Unlike past Super Bowls that were decided in the first half, this one will be close throughout the game.”

Most of the surveyed psychics, however, rely on their psychic gifts, cards, numerology, and intuition. “I don't follow football,” admits psychic Tina, who nonetheless contributed her prediction to the survey. “It's what the cards say.”

Stats or Tarot? Intuition or expert analysis? Who's to say which is more reliable in predicting outcomes. But if you had to choose, according psychic Deborah, there's something to be said for pure psychic insight, untainted by team loyalties, emotions, or complex calculations. “I know NOTHING about football,” Deborah says. “I NEVER watch it. So this isn't a matter of bias.”

So there you have it. If you're willing to put your money on a 5-minute national anthem based on your gut feeling about Alicia Keys' lung capacity, you might as well rely on pure psychic predictions for the outcome of the big game. Just remember: the psychics do not guarantee their forecasts and are not responsible for the outcomes of any bets related to their predictions.

