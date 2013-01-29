All Hands Fire Equipment Announces a New Line of Survival Gear and Emergency Supplies Designed for Preppers and Disaster Ready Citizens

All Hands Fire Equipment, one of the nations leading suppliers of first responder and emergency supplies has recently added a specific department on their website for emergency preparedness supplies, disaster preparedness equipment and survival kits.

Human civilization has survived numerous predictions for the end of the world throughout the course of history. The most recent and most notable have been the calculations of the Mayan calendar, the Nostradamus prophecy, the threat of a devastating war and other forcasted events.

Although the end of the world has yet to occur there have been many devastating natural events in recent years. It pays to be prepared in the event of a hurricane, earthquake, tornado, tsunami or any other realistic threat whether or not these events are interpreted as a sign of the apocalypse.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), all citizens should have a plan to protect themselves and their families. In addition, it is recommended that everyone maintains a “Basic Disaster Supply Kit” which should include a variety of essentials including water, food, a battery operated flashlight and radio, whistle, first aid kit, and various other survival equipment and tools.

New Jersey-based company, All Hands Fire Equipment, specializes in emergency supplies and has recently created a section of their website dedicated specifically for emergency preparedness and survival supplies. All Hands Fire Equipment now provides products that specifically accommodate recommendations for being ready in the event of a catastrophe.

“Whether you are a full-fledged ‘doomsday prepper' or simply a citizen interested in developing your own emergency disaster preparedness kit, we have developed a line of products specifically designed to this important concern that we all have”, said Donald Colarusso, President of All Hands Fire Equipment and former Fire Chief with 25 years experience. “From emergency food supplies to survival clothing and tools, you will find many key components for your survival kit at All Hands Fire.”

The line of survival and emergency products is located on the website http://www.allhandsfire.com/emergency-preparedness-equipment-supplies. This category offers an extensive range of products that are essential in a disaster supply kit or use during an emergency. These include flashlights, batteries, whistles, first aid kits, safety vests, MREs and much more.

Chief Colarusso notes, “The most important thing that a person can to when an emergency is imminent is to have a plan and all the necessary knowledge and tools to enact it”.

