Silanis Shapes E-Signature Market, Recognized by BuckleySandler LLP

Silanis, the leader in enterprise electronic signature solutions with over 600 million documents processed annually, announced today that the company's co-founder and Vice President of Strategic Planning, Michael Laurie, has been recognized by leading financial services law firm BuckleySandler LLP for his contributions to the e-signature industry.

The announcement was made at the company's annual E-Signature Summit for Banking Executives co-hosted with IBM in New York City. Presented by Jerry Buckley, Margo Tank and David Whitaker of BuckleySandler LLP, the ESIGN Service Award was bestowed on Laurie for his pioneering educational efforts, innovation within the industry and championing of the use and acceptance of electronic signatures in commerce. BuckleySandler LLP represents the top 10 largest banks in the United States, nine of the top 10 mortgage lending companies, the top 10 servicing companies, the top 10 credit card issuers, as well as many community banks and non-bank financial services companies, and has worked on precedent-setting case law in the financial services industry.

“There are only a handful of people in the world with two decades of experience in e-signatures and e-transactions. Michael has set a standard developing and sharing best practices and thought leadership for the betterment of the industry,” said Jerry Buckley, a founding partner of BuckleySandler LLP.

Laurie's involvement in the electronic signature industry goes back to 1992, when he co-founded Silanis Technology in Montreal, Canada. Also a founding member of the Electronic Signature and Records Association (ESRA), Laurie has contributed to the development of industry standards in multiple industry segments around e-signatures, including the Standards and Procedures for Electronic Records and Signatures (SPeRS), the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) and the Mortgage Industry Standard Maintenance Organization (MISMO). Silanis is also an active member of industry associations within banking and insurance, including the Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development (ACORD), the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) and the Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA).

“With ESIGN being a law and not a technology, the role of legal counsel and compliance officers within organizations and government agencies has played a critical role in creating comfort around the adoption of e-signatures in customer- and citizen-facing transactions. It's an honor to be recognized by an organization that has played such a pivotal role in helping create the guidance needed to move up the adoption bar for e-signatures and e-records,” said Laurie.

About Silanis

Silanis is the most widely used e-signature solution in the world, responsible for processing more than 600 million documents annually. Founded in 1992, Silanis' solutions e-Sign Enterprise and e-SignLive enable thousands of organizations, including four of the top 10 North American banks, eight of the top 15 insurance companies and the entire US Army to accelerate business transactions, improve customer experience and reduce costs while improving compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. Silanis provides the most flexible deployment options with its on-premise, cloud and SaaS e-signature solutions, eliminating manual, paper-based processing and enabling e-commerce and e-government transactions to be electronically executed from start to finish.

