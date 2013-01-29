As Parent-Teacher Conferences Loom, StudyDog Helps Parents and Teachers Work Together to Improve Reading Progress in Children as Young as 4 years Old

StudyDog uses fun games and characters to help struggling readers overcome challenges.

Learning to read will be a challenge for about 40 percent of kids. Still, by knowing the warning signs and getting extra help children who are struggling can succeed at learning to read, according to reading experts at StudyDog, an online reading program geared toward children ages 4 to 8 years old. With parent-teacher conferences under way in many schools, parents can speak with their child's teacher about reading progress and work to create a plan to help the child.

“Parents shouldn't assume that younger children who are behind in their reading development are late bloomers and will eventually pick it up,” said Deme Clainos, a spokesman for StudyDog. “Reading is a learned skill that can be very complex, even for children who are doing well in all of their other school subjects. Parents are their child's best advocate and should take action as soon as they or a teacher recognize a reading problem.”

Some common signs of a struggling reader include not knowing the name or sounds of various alphabet letters, skipping words and guessing unfamiliar words instead of sounding them out. When starting the StudyDog program, children take an initial pre-test to help determine their skill level. StudyDog is designed to help both new readers and struggling readers by reinforcing reading basics. The program automatically adapts to each child's specific needs and reading levels, while keeping learning fun with interactive games and fun characters.

Other features include:



Programming that helps pre-kindergarten through third graders build phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

A Parent Center with online progress reports that give real-time feedback about the child's reading progress.

A money back guarantee. StudyDog will issue a full refund if a parent is not satisfied with their child's progress.

“StudyDog is the best program on the market to help children who have fallen behind in their reading with an individualized approach to help them master the areas they have struggled with in the past,” Clainos said.

About StudyDog

StudyDog is a proven leader in helping children quickly learn to read and has helped more than 6 million kids master basics like phonics. The company creates interactive reading programs specially designed for elementary students. What sets StudyDog apart from other learning programs is how StudyDog engages future readers as young as 3 years old. Similar reading software is able to engage older students who already know how to read. But StudyDog uses games and other features to connect with younger children who haven't learned to read yet. StudyDog's Adventures in Reading series is used in more than 3,000 schools nationwide. The lessons were designed to meet state early learning standards and the guidelines of the National Reading Panel. Founded in 2002, StudyDog programs have been used in schools for the past six years. For more information, visit http://www.studydog.com or call 1-866-643-4449.