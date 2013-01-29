Made In America Store Featured On Scholastic Magazine For Their "American-Made" Showcase

The all American made products store is featured on Scholastic's magazine as part of their “American made” special edition.

Owner and creator of the Made In America Store, Mark Andol, has been in the national spotlight since the beginning but has never made it on national magazine quite the size of Scholastic. School children from all over the United States will now have an opportunity to learn about Mark's ambition and mission statement.

Scholastic is the world's largest publishers of children's books and brings an exclusive magazine focused on middle school children titled “Scholastic Junior Magazine”. The latest issue features Mark Andol and his “Made In America” vision.

The article written by reporter Rebecca Zissau highlights Mark's achievement of reaching over 4600 U.S. manufactured products

The article also points out that the Made In America Store started a movement and that the industry is starting to catch on. It touches base on how manufacturers are bringing jobs back from overseas as per consumer demand. Studies show that 80% of Americans are willing to pay more for American made products.

The Made In America Store has made big news this year already, just recently gracing the pages of Lake Erie Living, Der Spiegel and the Buffalo News. This year's media attention adds to the interviews from both national and international news and includes the Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio and the World News with Diane Sawyer.

“People are really starting to get it,” said Mark Andol, owner of the Made In America Store. “We can help save and create U.S. jobs. Let's put our neighbors back to work.”

Consumers can keep up with the Made In America Store by visiting their Facebook page.

The Made In America Store is located at 900 Maple Road in Elma, New York 14059 and is the only brick & mortar store that sells 100% U.S. manufactured products. Over 350 vendors bring 3,500+ products that are all American made available in-store, online at http://www.MadeInAmericaStore.com, and by phone at 716-652-4872. Every day, Veterans and Active Duty Military Personnel receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase. Consumers and fans of the “Made In America” movement can follow the Made In America Store through Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, FourSquare and their blog.

