First Tennessee Plaza Chooses Premier Parking as Parking Management Services Provider

Tennessee parking management company, Premier Parking, continues to grow their portfolio of Knoxville locations with the addition of the First Tennessee Plaza parking facility. The new lot provides parking services for some of Knoxville's largest businesses and a variety of other tenants.

Nashville based parking management company, Premier Parking, has recently been awarded the professional parking management services contract for Knoxville's most prominent office address, First Tennessee Plaza. This most recent addition to Premier's portfolio of Knoxville locations furthers the parking management professional's distinction as one of the city's largest and most well-established parking operators.

Premier's responsibilities at First Tennessee Plaza will include providing management and ongoing consulting services for the 399 space parking garage, which currently serves a 455,000 square foot, 27-story, Class “A” office building. Located at 800 Gay St., First Tennessee Plaza is the tallest office building in downtown Knoxville and houses many of the city's most prominent companies.

“The client elected to hire Premier because of our long-standing reputation for excellent customer service and a proven ability to deliver on our service and management commitments,” stated Premier Parking Regional Manager Zac Boyd. “We look forward to working with the building's management to discover ways in which we can improve parking services for the tenants and visitors, as well as offer better services the members of Club LeConte, one of Knoxville's elite social venues located on the top floor of the building.”

Part of Premier's management of the First Tennessee Plaza Parking Garage will include several onsite tenant amenity programs such as car wash, dry cleaning and shoe repair services.

Premier Parking is quickly expanding their Knoxville parking services. By focusing on client and customer needs, they are able to offer professional parking management services for a variety of facilities and stakeholders. Other services include: parking lot maintenance, parking management for commercial and residential buildings, special event parking, valet parking, shuttle bus operation and parking design and consulting services.

For additional details concerning Premier's management services for the First Tennessee Plaza Parking Garage, or questions over any other Knoxville area Premier Parking facility, please contact Zac Boyd at (865) 441-2553 or Zac(at)premierparking(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370471.htm