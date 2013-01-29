Hondros College Recognized as a Top Workplace for Dayton/Springfield Area

Dayton Daily News Calls Hondros College a Top Workplace for 2013

Hondros College announced today it has been honored as one of the Dayton and Springfield areas Top Workplaces.

Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey was conducted by Workplace Dynamics, LLP, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.

“Employee fulfillment has always been an important focus of Hondros College. Our Dayton/Fairborn location has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, and we are proud to have a professional presence in the area.” said Linda Hondros, President of Hondros College.

“It is an honor to receive an award based on employee satisfaction in the workplace. Hondros College remains committed to providing a professional environment where employees not only have the opportunity to advance their careers, but also flourish as a member of their community.” Hondros stated.

Hondros College employees are encouraged to share their thoughts and opinions, and this survey clearly represents how employees feel about their positions and the college. As a top workplace, there is a unified feeling amongst all departments at Hondros College; a vision and passion for education, business and philanthropy is present in all facets of the college. Hondros College employees enjoy helping students realize their dreams of a rewarding new career.

The Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun published the complete list of Top Workplaces on Sunday, January 27, 2013.

About Hondros College

For more than 40 years, Westerville, Ohio-based Hondros College has been educating individuals who want to improve their lives by finding, entering and succeeding in a new career. Hondros College offers a variety of programs to prepare students for occupations that offer stability, flexibility, independence and financial reward. Hondros College's six Ohio locations provide the highly-focused education needed to succeed in a broad range of careers in real estate, appraisal, home inspection, mortgage, insurance, title insurance, securities, personal training and tax preparation. “Like” Hondros College on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/hondroscollege and Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/hondros.

