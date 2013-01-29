Albany's The Plastic Surgery Group announces the availability of Ultherapy®, a non-surgical procedure to lift and tone loose skin

This FDA-approved procedure allows women and men to undergo facelifts without enduring surgery or downtime.

The Plastic Surgery Group, a leading Capital District plastic surgery practice, announced today the availability of Ultherapy®, a non-surgical procedure for the face that stimulates the body's own natural healing process to lift skin over time.

This FDA-approved cosmetic procedure uses ultrasound technology to lift and tighten skin without cutting or disrupting the surface of skin. Physicians can now see and treat the deepest support layers of the skin to create not only visible effects but also promote the creation of new collagen, which can help the skin maintain its youthfulness.

The lifting process is initiated with just one Ultherapy treatment, and the effects build gradually over the course of two to three months as new, stronger collagen is created. Further improvements can even appear up to six months following a procedure as this collagen-building process continues. The treatment typically takes between 30 and 60 minutes and patients are able to return to normal activities afterwards without the requirement of any special measures.

“The expanding role technology plays in procedures like Ultherapy allows doctors to provide new and affordable alternatives to expensive surgical procedures that usually require several days or weeks to recover from,” said Dr. Douglas Hargrave, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at The Plastic Surgery Group. “Our practice is focused on providing the best and safest options for patients who are interested in non-surgical procedures, and that is why we have started offering Ultherapy.”

In the past decade, non-surgical cosmetic procedures have grown to three times that of surgical cosmetic procedures in the U.S. The Plastic Surgery Group is pleased to add Ultherapy to its already extensive offerings of non-surgical procedures for the face and body. In recent months, the Albany-based practice has also begun offering CoolSculpting®, an FDA-approved, non-invasive procedure freezing away fat on the back, abdomen and love handles. The procedure uses an applicator to deliver controlled cooling specifically targeting fat cells throughout a one to two hour session.

The Plastic Surgery Group will be showcasing both the Ultherapy and CoolSculpting procedures on February 6, 2013 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Beauty Treatments for Winter Blues: A One Night Special Event. The group will be demonstrating some of the most cutting-edge, non-surgical procedures available in the Capital District, including BOTOX® Cosmetic, Restylane® and Sculptra® Aesthetic. Free onsite consultations, giveaways and discounts will be provided all night. To learn more details or to RSVP, visit our blog.

About The Plastic Surgery Group

Based in Albany, NY, The Plastic Surgery Group features seven highly trained and skilled plastic surgeons with more than 130 collective years of experience in the field. Through training in general surgery in addition to a residency in plastic surgery, each has proven knowledge, surgical skills and expertise across a broad range of procedures. The goal of The Plastic Surgery Group is to produce beautiful, natural-looking results that offer patient satisfaction in a safe, open environment that is professional and compassionate. To meet the needs of patients, a wide range of procedures are offered including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, liposuction, facelift, hair transplants, CoolSculpting®, Ultherapy® and Botox® Cosmetic, as well as extensive skin care services. Whether considering a medical spa procedure, reconstructive surgery or cosmetic plastic surgery, the practice provides information and support to help achieve a rewarding experience.

