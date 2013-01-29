Chris Weaver Band Makes Billboard List of Ten Artists to Watch in Nashville for 2013

The gritty and soulful singer is picking up steam in the new year

Billboard Magazine recently released its 615 Picks: 10 Artists to Watch in 2013. Among the rising stars listed was the Chris Weaver Band.

The article states, "There is no other band on the market that sounds quite like this. They blend contemporary country with classic sounding R&B in what seems like an effortless manner. Their latest disc, 'Standing In Line,' is one that deserves quite a bit of attention - and we think they will receive it."

Also included in the online piece is the video for their latest single and title track for their album, which was shot by acclaimed director Potsy Ponciroli.

In a recent review for Music News Nashville, Chuck Dauphin wrote, "Chris Weaver is a star in the making… an out-and-out singer – with a Capital S.”

Weaver is gearing up to release another single on the heels of success with "Standing In Line" and is working with legendary producer Josh Leo for his next album, who recently scored a number one with Love and Theft's "Angel Eyes".

"Chris has undeniable talent," says manager Jeff Catton of InTune Entertainment, "and there really isn't anything else out there like him. We're excited about the direction of his career and thankful for the recognition."

