Spark Hire Releases the Top 13 Blogs for Your 2013 Job Hunt

Video interviewing solution Spark Hire releases a list of of the top 13 blogs for finding your dream job in 2013

Job seekers trying to stick to their New Year's resolutions should check out Spark Hire's (http://www.SparkHire.com) new list of the Top 13 Blog Posts for Your 2013 Job Hunt. With a new year comes new opportunities for job seekers to finally snag the job of their dreams.

“The new year is the perfect time to start reevaluting career goals,” said Josh Tolan, Spark Hire CEO. “This list of top blog posts from around the web will help job seekers turn 2013 into their best year ever.”

Spark Hire's Top 13 Blogs for Your 2013 Job Hunt is comprised of some of the best online resources to help job seekers turn their fresh slate into fresh job opportunities. These posts advise job seekers on how to search in the new year, take their resume into the future, and even reinvent themselves in 2013.

At this point in the new year, many job seekers are already giving up on their resolutions. This list is here to help the savvy candidate refocus on their goals with tips and tricks to get results.

“We hope job seekers will find this list useful,” Tolan said. “It's too early to give up on your hopes for finding the perfect job in 2013!”

See Spark Hire's list of the top 13 blogs for job hunting in 2013 here.

