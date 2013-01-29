Nebraska Based University Seeks Vertical Consultants for Cell Tower Lease Assistance

Vertical Consultants adds Nebraska university as newest client.

Vertical Consultants is proud to welcome Union College as its newest client. Union College is a fully accredited institution of higher learning located in Lincoln, Nebraska. Union College, like many schools and universities, supplements its revenue by leasing school property for the placement of cell tower and telecom equipment. Concerned with the status of the telecom lease associated with the university, Union College took advantage of Vertical Consultants' free cell tower lease review program.

Upon Vertical Consultants' review of Union College's cell tower lease, the university officially signed on as a client due to the results of the review. Vertical Consultants' access to specific telecom insider information, combined with their expertise, will enable the telecom consulting firm's experts to shepherd Union College into a better, more valuable cell tower lease agreement.

Hugh Odom, the President of Vertical Consultants, states “We welcome Union College to our expanding list of clients nationwide. As we continue advocating property owners' rights within their telecom leases, we look forward to delivering similar, monetarily beneficial results to our current and potential clients.”

Vertical Consultants has established itself as a not only as a source of needed information for property owners, but as a medium for these same property owners to obtain true value for the use and occupancy of their property. In 2012, Vertical Consultants provided an average of 142% immediate cell tower rent increases for its clients across North America and, in just over one year, recovered over 100 years' worth of unpaid cell tower rent and expenses for their clients, collectively.

Vertical Consultants, founded in 2010 by Hugh Odom, is comprised of a group of wireless industry veterans with decades of experience. Vertical Consultants specializes in issues surrounding the wireless telecom industry and prides itself as a source of information for property owners. Vertical Consultants experience in the industry allows it to offer its clients unmatched expertise, services and results. Unlike others in their field, Vertical Consultants is able to handle every aspect of the issues surrounding a cell tower, rooftop or any other type of telecom lease, from start to finish. To learn more visit http://www.vertical-consultants.com or contact Vertical Consultants' Public Relations Director at Joanna(at)vertical-consultants.com 877.456.7552.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcell-tower-lease-rates/cell-tower-lease-experts/prweb10369968.htm