TSN Communications Adds Award-Winning Designer to Team

TSN Communications continues on a wave of expansion by welcoming Carey Donnelly to its team of experienced marketing professionals. As senior art director, Donnelly brings more than 20 years of experience in creating the most cutting edge concepts, from graphic design to product development and everything in between.

Donnelly has been recognized for excellence in publication design with Apex awards from ASAE (American Society of Association Publishing) and Excel awards from SNAP (the Society for National Association Publishing).

“Carey brings to our team an array of awards and the experience to back them up,” said Greg Zilberfarb, CEO and president of TSN Communications. “Carey is professional, organized and detailed. She helps clients establish new customers by creating the most cutting edge concepts that appeal to their target audience and help them deliver their message in the most effective way possible.”

Before starting her own company in 2002, Donnelly spent nine years as an art director for an association management firm. She has designed hundreds of projects including newsletters, magazines, brochures, postcards, websites, flyers, trade show graphics, and novelty items like beach towels, flip-flops and even a label for a bottle of hot sauce.

“I'm thrilled to join the TSN Communications team,” said Donnelly. “Good design begins with creativity but it doesn't end there. It has to make sense and lead the audience somewhere. It has to have both form and function. I create thoughtful design that is both beautiful and usable.”

About TSN Communications: TSN Communications is a full-service consulting company specializing in niche marketing and communications solutions to companies, non-profits and government agencies. TSN develops and implements custom programs in public relations, market research, education and outreach, event planning, technology deployment, online training, Internet television and more to help its clients gain increased market share and visibility. A division of Virginia-based the Sales NetWork, TSN has locations in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana and Pennsylvania. To learn how TSN can Grow Your Business,℠ visit http://www.TSNcommunications.com.

