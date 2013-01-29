200 I Street Awarded Double LEED Platinum Certification: Department of General Services Continues to Turn DC Green

Department of General Services receives Double Leed Platinum Certification for the redevelopment of the interior and exterior of 200 I Steet, SE municipal building.

The U.S. Green Building Council has awarded the 200 I Street, SE municipal building a Double LEED Platinum Certification declaring that both the building's interior and exterior meet the highest standards for green building and environmentally friendly operation. The Department of General Services (web: dgs.dc.gov), the District agency charged with construction and maintenance of District properties, is proud to share this distinction with its partners Stonebridge Carras, Rand Construction, Hickok Cole and Davis Construction.

“With our eye on the prize of being the greenest city in the country and leading the way for sustainable efforts around the globe, I am pleased and proud of the hard work and continued success our construction and sustainability teams have enjoyed,” said DGS Director Brian Hanlon.

The 200 I Street project redeveloped the long vacant Washington Star printing plant, formerly known as 225 Virginia Avenue, SE. Previously this large property in the Capitol Riverfront area was redeveloped as a data center, but the property was never occupied. The District originally leased the property for Metropolitan Police Department functions, but redevelopment costs proved too high to justify under the lease agreement. In a bold move, the building was purchased by the District in 2009. Stonebridge Carras redeveloped the property through a lease-leaseback transaction, saving District taxpayers more than $60 million over the previous arrangement and providing the District with unencumbered ownership of the facility at the end of the 20 year lease.

The new building serves as home to numerous District agencies including the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, the Child and Family Services Agency and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

THE DEPARTMENT OF GENERAL SERVICES

The mission of The Department of General Services is to elevate the quality of life for the District with superior construction, first-rate maintenance and expert real estate management. By building and maintaining safe and green state-of-the-art facilities which foster economic growth and elevate educational environments, our trusted and skillful employees create modern and vibrant communities across all of the District of Columbia.

SUSTAINABLE DC

In July 2011, Mayor Gray announced a plan to make DC the greenest, healthiest, and most livable city in the nation when he tasked the Office of Planning (OP) and the District Department of the Environment (DDOE) with leading the Sustainable DC project. Covering the next 20 years, the Sustainable DC initiative is crafted for and by the city's diverse and knowledgeable community with the ultimate goal of making DC more socially equitable, environmentally responsible and economically competitive.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369614.htm