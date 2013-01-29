ZijaExtreme.com Now Features 2 Nutritional Supplements Formulated to Be 100% Absorbed by the Body

When it comes to nutrition and fitness, most consumers want to know they're getting the most for their money. That's why ZijaExtreme.com is offering SuperMix and SmartMix, two very powerful products which are designed and formulated to be 100% absorbed into the body at the cellular level.

Zijaextreme.com which offers nutritional supplements for a variety of health benefits, now features two products packed with the powerful plant nutrients of Moringa oleifera. Known by the National Institutes of Health to be the most nutrient dense botanical ever discovered. The company says the featured SmartMix and SuperMix contains over 90 verifiable cell-ready nutrients and amino acids.

NIH quote on Moringa: “NIH Celebrates Earth Day 2008; Each year Earth Day organizers choose a mystery plant that has sources of potentially important medicines. This year's mystery plant has important medicinal properties. In fact, perhaps like no other single species, this plant has the potential to help reverse multiple major environmental problems and provide for many unmet human needs.”

SmartMix comes in convenient packages and can be mixed with water to make a highly-nutritious, 100% natural beverage. It is a daily supplement that contains more than 90 nutrients with 46 antioxidants 36 anti-inflammatory, omega 3, 6, 9, 18 amino acids including the 9 essential. Truly complete nutrition from A-Z. The SuperMix offers the same benefits as Zija's original SmartMix, but has 200% more Moringa oleifera than the SmartMix. This is outstanding and can be upwards of 500% DV on all these abundance of nutrients.

ZijaExtreme.com's owner, Joe Leavers, says the fact that the products are designed to be completely absorbed by the body makes them powerful weapons the body needs to gain and sustain great natural health. “This gives the body a much better chance to simulate and utilize these nutrients where it needs them the most. Were pretty excited about this nutrition,” says Leavers. He recommends that anyone trying to gain better health or just trying to maintain what they have now, no matter the age, should be taking this supplement daily first thing in the morning.

Leavers believes users will be able to noticeably start feeling some kind of results in as little as four days in the form of increased energy, mental clarity, a boosted immune system, better digestion and many other areas. He says, “This is the most fully complete natural nutritional supplement there is on the planet. I have searched and can't find anything like the nutrition found in these products.” Zija also has a unique packaging, patented of course, that provides amazing shelf life. This is extremely important as this nutrition is live plant based nutrition.

Right now, customers can save up to 15% on all auto-shipments from ZijaExtreme.com. As an added bonus Leavers' offers consultations on fitness and weight loss absolutely free for life with any purchase or auto-shipment.

About ZijaExtreme:

ZijaExtreme's owner Joe Leavers, is devoted to helping people gain and maintain vibrant health as natural as absolutely possible. The site is a number one provider of natural nutritional products and also provides information on nutritional supplementation, the latest fitness craze and trends, importance of individual nutrients to the body and recent weight loss programs or fabs. To see what ZijaExtreme can do for you and your loved ones, visit ZijaExtreme.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369567.htm