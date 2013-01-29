Small Business Government Contractors can Now Use Low Cost Government Visibility Package from GovBizGuide

GovBizGuide is a consulting firm working with small businesses seeking government contracts. They specialize in helping small businesses connect with federal contracting opportunities by making sure they have all three necessary components of a successful marketing strategy - an optimized CCR/SAM profile, a premier listing in the SBA's Small Business Marketing Database (DSBS), and an effective Capabilities Statement / government resume.

On average, the federal government awards between $75 and $100 billion in contracts to small businesses annually. According to small business advocates from the PTAC and SBA, there are three tools a small business must have if they want to participate in this market. Those tools are a quality CCR/SAM registration, a complete listing in the SBA's DSBS database, and an effective Capabilities Statement.

Step 1 - CCR/SAM Registration:

According to officials from the Georgia Tech Procurement Technical Assistance Center (GTPTAC), 1 in 5 registered government contractors has a CCR/SAM record containing errors that may be preventing them from obtaining contracts.

“Based on our reviews, GTPAC estimates that at least 20 percent of the 600,000 firms presently registered in SAM have errors in their records. The mistakes range from misspelled words to empty data fields, to incomplete entries, to selection of incorrect procurement codes, and other flaws. As a result, these vendors miss-out on government contract opportunities either because they are screened-out for not exhibiting attention-to-detail or – because of incomplete information – they cannot be identified by government buyers.” (see attachment titled "GTPTAC")

Step 2 - DSBS Registration:

The majority of small businesses registered in CCR/SAM do not have a complete and competitive company record in the primary database used by the federal government contracting officers to conduct market research. The following excerpt is from the SBA training manual for Contracting Officers regarding how and where they should look for small business contractors.

“SBA's guide about market research ‐ for contracting officers...This training module is about market research. Specifically, understanding and using market research to find qualified small business vendors...Dynamic Small Business Search – is a great tool to assess the capabilities and capacity within the various small business subcategories and can be invaluable to your efforts in identifying capable firms, particularly if an office needs to increase opportunities for a particular subcategory to meet its goals.” (see attachment titled "SBA Market Research Tool")

Step 3 - Capabilities Statement:

Most small businesses do not have a quality Capabilities Statement that they can send to federal government officials.

“A business should prepare and maintain a comprehensive Capability Statement that clearly outlines its management, technical and business strengths. This is important. Such a statement should include specific capabilities and skills, past performance history, awards and commendations, and resumes of key management personnel.” (see attachment titled "SBA Training - How to Sell to the Government")

“Most small businesses only have a CCR/SAM profile, and even then many of them have mistakes and errors that are hurting their chances to compete for federal contracts,” says Chief Operating Officer Chris McGarry. “At GovBizGuide, we are advocates for small business. We understand the challenges small businesses face in connecting with contracts, and we've developed a low-cost package that directly addresses these challenges. We are offering all three critical tools - CCR/SAM registration audit, DSBS listing, and Capabilities Statement creation - for $500.”

For details about this offering, GovBizGuide can be reached at 1.877.221.7936.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebgovbizguide/essentialskit/prweb10369477.htm