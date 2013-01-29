ñol

çais
Merchants: Charge a Credit Card Checkout Fee at Your Own Peril Says New CreditDonkey.com Survey Results

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:23 AM | 1 min read

1 in 5 would not buy if merchants charge a fee to pay by credit card according to results from a new CreditDonkey.com survey of over 700 shoppers.

Los Angeles, CA (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

In a survey of over 700 shoppers, 21% said they would not buy from the merchant if charged a fee to pay by credit card according to a new survey by credit card comparison website, CreditDonkey.com. 28% would switch to cash, 42% would switch to debit. Only 9% would continue paying by credit card.

To view the full survey results: http://www.creditdonkey.com/checkout-fee.html

CreditDonkey.com conducted the national survey of 728 Americans, age 18 and over between January 15 and January 22, 2013. All survey respondents have at least 1 credit card.

CreditDonkey.com provides information on the credit issues, news, and trends facing Americans through proprietary market research and analysis. Visit our newsroom at http://www.creditdonkey.com/news.html to stay informed with credit card news, deals, reviews, and tips from CreditDonkey.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/checkout-fee/prweb10369332.htm

