Les Misérables Tickets Light Up Traffic on BuyAnySeat.com

Currently on an extended national tour, this dark Broadway musical continues to light up search traffic for seats, said Felina Martinez at online ticket marketplace BuyAnySeat.com. The Tony Award-winning production is in Kalamazoo this week, before heading on to Cleveland, Charlotte, Miami, and a wealth of other cities.

Things are not so miserable for Les Misérables. In fact, the future continues to look very bright indeed.

Last year's U.S. tour was so successful, the production is on an extended coast-to-coast swing. It performed to packed houses in Pittsburgh over the weekend, and opens in Kalamazoo on January 29, 2013 for an eight-show run.

From there, the popular cast heads for a string of multiple performances in Cleveland, Charlotte, North Charleston, Miami, Sarasota, Fort Meyers, Colombia, Richmond, Lexington, Worchester, Baltimore, New Haven, Norfolk, Schenectady, Rochester, Columbus, Denver, and Sacramento.

Now in its 28th year, the original Broadway production is the world's longest-running musical. It has been seen by over 60 million people in 42 countries and translated into 21 languages. And, according to official data, it is one of only six U.S. national Broadway tours to steadily gross over $1,000,000 per week. (Source: Wikipedia.com)

“Search traffic for Les Misérables tickets has been extremely positive for many months now, due in part to the numerous upcoming performances around the country,” said Felina Martinez at online ticket marketplace BuyAnySeat.com. “Although some of the performances in various cities are starting to fill up, we still have a great inventory of tickets available.”

“In fact, we're proud to be able to offer theatre-goers the most complete selection of Les Misérables tickets, with a worry-free guarantee to protect their purchase,” said Martinez.

“To access the complete selection of cheap Les Misérables tickets we now have available, customers can go to BuyAnySeat.com and search for Les Misérables – then select their tickets,” said Martinez.

The triple Tony Award-winning musical (Best Musical, Book and Score) originally opened at the Barbican Centre in London in 1985. The music was composed by Schönberg, and the lyrics were written by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, with an English-language libretto by Herbert Kretzmer.

The story is based on the dark and depressing – but ultimately inspiring – historical novel by French author Victor Hugo written in 1862. It chronicles the lives of many characters, including prostitutes, student revolutionaries, and factory workers as they struggle for redemption and revolution in early 19th century France.

Beginning in 1815 and culminating in the 1832 June Rebellion, the plot line examines the nature of law and grace and elaborates on the political, social and moral history of France. The work is considered historical fiction as it contains actual events, as well as fictional characters who explore both the nature and many different forms of romantic and familial love.

To shop for cheap Les Misérables tickets, visit BuyAnySeat.com.

About BuyAnySeat.com: An online ticket marketplace, BuyAnySeat.com connects sports, theater and other live entertainment fans to an extensive worldwide network of ticket sellers. The site's simplified listings and navigational tools enable fans to easily locate, compare and purchase inexpensive, discounted or lower-priced tickets to virtually all advertised sports and entertainment events around the globe. The site, which is PCI-compliant and Norton Secured, also provides customers with a complete Worry-Free Guarantee on all ticket purchases. Based in Denver, Colorado, BuyAnySeat.com is a subsidiary of Denver Media Holdings. For more information, please visit http://buyanyseat.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369284.htm