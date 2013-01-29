ProMorphic Anamorphic Effects for Final Cut Pro X Released by Pixel Film Studios Today

Filmmakers making a music video or Sci-Fi movie have been adding Anamorphic lens flares to their project to stylize film. With PROMORPHIC™ from Pixel Film Studios™ editors can choose from 40 different anamorphic presets to add horizontal or verticle lens flares to the light sources in the footage.

"ProMorphic is an awesome plugin for creating cool and dramatic lighting effects in Final Cut Pro X," said Christina Austin, CEO of Pixel Film Studios. "Anamorphic lens flares have become extremely popular in music videos and Science Fiction films such as Star Trek."

Anamorphic lens flares can create stunning and dramatic looks. They make long streaks and beautiful rays rather than circular flares like bokeh. In hollywood films Anamorphic lens flares are made by using real anamorphic lenses, which cost thousands of dollars. With PROMORPHIC™, editors can create the these beautiful effects at a very affordable price.

Adding Anamorphic lens flares to footage is a great way to add energy and excitment to a film. Many popular contemporary music video and Sci-Fi movies use Anamorphic Lens flares to create a stylistic theme throughout the film.

With 40 powerful presets and customiation options, PROMORPHIC™ allows users to control their Anampohic effects to work perfectly with their footage. Using simple sliders, editors can adjust the length, ray definition, color, saturation, diffusion and intensity of their light. Go from naturalistic to styilistic in the click of a button.

PROMORPHIC™ is not just a simple video composite technique. This powerful plugin analyzes their footage and works off the existing light in their film. If an object passes in front of the light source in the footage, the Anamorphic effects from PROMORPHIC™ bend and adjust with the movement.

PROMORPHIC™ was professionally designed to work inside Final Cut Pro X. Users simply choose one of the plugin from the library, select the effect they like, and use the FCPX Inspector to control the look.

Pricing and Availability: The Pixel Film Studios Plug-ins are available today through the Pixel Film Studios website starting at $19.95 USD. For more information, please visit the Pixel Film Studios website.

