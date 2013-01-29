Prestige Motors To Welcome All-New Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class This Fall

Mercedes-Benz began its 2013 campaign to become the best-selling luxury automaker in the U.S. by introducing six new vehicles at the 2013 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. Prestige Motors is excited to be a part of the new direction the brand is taking with its latest Mercedes models, especially the newest class that will hit the U.S. market in September 2013, the CLA-Class.

Introductions of the redesigned E-Class and the all-new CLA-Class brought excitement to the Mercedes corner at the NAIAS. Mercedes enters 2013 coming off of its best sales year ever, and looks to build upon that trend with the CLA-Class, its first entry into a compact car segment dominated by younger buyers. Prestige Motors understands and embraces the new territory that Mercedes is entering, and stands ready to help younger car shoppers find their way into a new Mercedes-Benz.

By making the CLA-Class more exuberant, youthful, and affordable, Mercedes hopes to gain access to a segment of new car buyers which it has not focused on previously in the U.S. According to the Wall Street Journal, the average age for a Mercedes owner is 52, but the new target audience for this car will be those in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s.

“As younger generations gain their footing in the job market, it becomes more important for us to provide them with a Mercedes that is tailored to their needs,” voiced David Branch, general sales manager at Prestige Motors. “The goal of the CLA-Class is to offer an affordable yet luxurious compact car that turns younger customers into loyal, lifelong owners. Plus, with some of the tiny parking spaces in New York City and other big cities around here, maybe a more compact vehicle is just what the doctor ordered.”

The marketing campaign for the new CLA-Class kicks off during the Super Bowl in February, which will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Viewers can tune in during the game to watch supermodel Kate Upton and pop star Usher come together to promote the latest creation from the great minds at Mercedes-Benz.

Customers interested in learning more about the CLA-Class, which will release September 2013, the E-Class, or any of the other new Mercedes models coming in 2013 can contact a Prestige Motors sales representative at (888) 483-0613, or visit http://www.prestigemb.com.

About Prestige Motors, Inc.

Prestige Motors Inc. is an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer located in Paramus, New Jersey, that provides the surrounding area with quality Mercedes vehicles, service, and parts. Thanks to Prestige Motors' excellent staff, thousands of car shoppers have become satisfied car owners and lessees, all of whom are proud to drive a Mercedes-Benz.

Sources:

online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424127887324235104578241481012862470.html

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebCLA-Class/Mercedes-Benz/prweb10368985.htm