Out Of Home International Launches Midlands Advertising Campaign for Voi Jeans Co

Designer clothing retailer Voi Jeans Co. is utilising the outdoor advertising services of Out Of Home International, implementing promotional 6-sheet billboards in the Birmingham region. Following October's Voi-sponsored event at their BANK stockists in the Bullring Shopping Centre, Voi Jeans Co. are continuing to raise awareness in the UK's second most populous city after London.

Dual versions of the advert are used - one focusing on a male model and one on a female – to achieve maximum impact for the clothing ranges available for either gender. With both following the same structure, the billboards are largely comprised of a high-quality photographic image which clearly displays items of the Voi Jeans Co. collection. The fashion-centred graphics are accompanied by Voi Jeans Co. branding and a website to direct audiences towards the online buying portal, underscored by the slogan ‘Engineered For You' in order to reinforce the individuality of the products.

Translated as ‘you' in Italian, the Voi brand began 24 years ago in Preston, integrating a focus on the customer's desires with the Italian passion for style. Evolving from humble foundations, Voi Jeans Co. now offers a diverse clothing range, maintaining a strong denim base and expanding into knitwear, accessories and even footwear. With over 300 globally-located stockists including ASOS.com, Footasylum, BANK Fashion, Scotts Menswear and the American division of Urban Outfitters, Voi Jeans Co. was included in the Drapers magazine 2010 top 10 menswear brands.

The outdoor advertising landscape provides a high-quality base for fashion businesses to advertise upon – Out Of Home International is thoroughly experienced in the tactical planning of this marketing solution, meaning that Voi can be confidently guided through their campaign. Outdoor advertising is a valuable method of placing clothing products within a suitable environment that is within the boundaries of the product's purchasing point. In addition, shoppers subsequently have access to the publicity, forcing the brand's image into their mindset at a time when they are already focused on retail.

