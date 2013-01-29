The Miami School of Flower Design Gets a New Home

The Miami School of Flower Design will move to its new home inside the ArtCenter building on Lincoln Rd for the start of the 2013 classes.

A fresh new start is in order for the Miami School of Flower Design as it begins its 2013 class schedule in a new space. They will now be located inside the ArtCenter building on Lincoln rd in Miami Beach and will begin their winter semester on February 18th.

Owner Michael Gaffney is a leading Floral Designer in the world of Interior Design as well as the Television and Motion Picture industries. Mr Gaffney has been seen on many TV shows such as the Today Show and his floral design work has been featured in several films. He has designed weddings and flower shows around the world. His classes focus on teaching the tips and tricks of the trade to beginners and veterans alike. Michael, his designers, and students are all thrilled about the new lively location!

To learn more about the classes, check out the video attached and visit their website at http://www.miamiflowerdesign.com



