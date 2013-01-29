Trackdays.co.uk Release a New Stunt Driving Course on Their Valentine's Day Gifts Page

Trackdays.co.uk have released a new stunt driving course which is on offer with a 20% discount up until Valentine's Day. The course which is run by stunt driver Paul Swift is available at 3 locations in the UK.

Trackdays.co.uk are a track day and driving experience booking agent who are owned and run by Digital Sports Group. They sell car and bike track days where customers can take their own vehicles on track as well as driving experiences where customers can go to a track to have a drive in supercars, race cars, rally cars and off road vehicles.

The new stunt driving experience is a half day course which involves learning the skills require dto do stunt manoeuvres in a car such as j-turns, handbrake turns and high speed parallel parking. The courses are headed up by stunt driver Paul Swift and are available at Silverstone Racing Circuit, Dunsfold Park (which is the venue currently used to film the BBC 1 show ‘Top Gear') and Darlington Football Arena.

Dan Jones, Operations Manager for Trackdays.co.uk said “this is the kind of driving that you usually only see in the movies and not much use to you on the road or track, but its great fun and makes a great Valentine's Day gift idea for someone who loves Car chases and stunts.”

The experience is currently on offer with 20% off up until the 14th Feb and can be found on the Valentines Day gift ideas page. For more information visit the Trackdays.co.uk website and go to the stunt driving courses page.

