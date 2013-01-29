Fallon Community Health Plan Selects Casenet's TruCare Solution to Enhance Care Management Services to Members

Casenet, LLC, a provider of innovative enterprise level care management systems solutions, announced that it has contracted with Fallon Community Health Plan to implement its TruCare Care Management product suite.

TruCare contains thirty (30) subsystems and components that include, but are not limited to; Case Management, Disease Management, Utilization Management/Appeals, Wellness Management, and Quality Reporting / Analytics. In addition, the product offers special service programs for high acuity members; TruRemote (off-line function), Transportation Management and Home and Community Services (specifically designed to support waiver programs to improve quality of life).

Fallon Community Health Plan, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care services organization, provides health insurance products, programs and services to more than 220,000 members throughout Massachusetts. The company's offerings include HMO and PPO products, as well as products for individuals eligible for Medicare and/or Medicaid.

“Fallon has been a customer of Casenet for over six years. We have enjoyed a very productive partnership and we are very pleased that Fallon has chosen our TruCare product to support their ever evolving and innovative care management initiatives,” said Kevin Brown CEO of Casenet.

The selection of TruCare will facilitate FCHP's ability to improve the integration, as well as outcomes, of its care management functions. TruCare will help FCHP to reduce manual process and disparate data sources and systems; improve the ability to manage configuration of assessments, care plans and workflow; reduce development cost and improve business efficiency; comply with regulations; align solutions to meet the projected growth of the care management member population; and improve information access and analytics capability.

“Fallon Community Health Plan has long been a leader in coordinated care, and Casenet's TruCare solution will help us to integrate all care management activities for our current and future products,” said Dr. Elizabeth Malko, FCHP's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “This solution supports our long-standing commitment to working collaboratively with our provider partners to manage costs and improve outcomes.”

About Casenet, LLC

Casenet, LLC provides a comprehensive suite of member-centered care management software and service solutions, including Case Management, Disease Management, Utilization Management, Health and Wellness, TruRemote, Total Population Management, Provider Portal, and Operational Reporting that enable organizations to align to their unique requirements and to adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory dynamics. At the heart of the system is a highly client-configurable foundation called Differential Care Management (DCM). DCM enables organizations to isolate and target populations having unique risk characteristics and to deliver specific care management programs for those members. Visit http://www.casenetllc.com.

About Fallon Community Health Plan

Founded in 1977, Fallon Community Health Plan is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care services organization. From innovative health insurance products available throughout Massachusetts for all populations, to unique health care programs and services for seniors, FCHP supports the diverse and changing needs of all those it serves. FCHP has consistently ranked among the nation's top health plans, and is the only health plan in Massachusetts to have been awarded “Excellent” Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its HMO, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid products. For more information, visit fchp.org.

PR Contact

