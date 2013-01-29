Redesigned 2013 Toyota RAV4 Now Available at Prestige Toyota

Prestige Toyota welcomes the striking, all-new 2013 Toyota RAV4 to its lineup of reliable, fuel-efficient vehicles. With this bold redesign, Toyota looks to resume its dominance of the crossover SUV segment it helped create with the debut of the original RAV4 back in 1996.

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has officially arrived at Prestige Toyota, sporting an agile new look and improved versatility that will surely please its legions of loyal fans, while attracting many new ones. With a more fuel-efficient engine, comfortable seating for five, and a wide range of available features, the RAV4 offers upgraded performance and all-around capability, as well as class-leading cargo space and safety features.

“The RAV4 has been one of our most popular vehicles at Prestige since we opened,” said Steve Reedy, general sales manager at Prestige Toyota. “So anytime there's a redesign, it definitely creates a buzz. Overall, the reception among our customers has been very positive. They love the updated look and the new power liftgate.”

The two-wheel-drive (2WD) 2013 RAV4 achieves an EPA-estimated 24 mpg city and 31 mpg highway. By comparison, the 2012 RAV4 registered 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway. All-wheel-drive 2013 models are EPA-estimated at 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway. The 2013 model is matched exclusively with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine, as the crossover SUV segment moves toward greater fuel efficiency. The midsize Toyota Highlander SUV remains available for consumers who desire V6 power.

The most noticeable change in appearance for the new Toyota RAV4 is the relocation of the rear-mounted spare tire under the cargo area, which allows a more convenient rear liftgate. The RAV4's host of standard features now includes a backup camera, which is clearly visible on its 6.1” Display Audio screen. Another new standard feature is the ability to switch between Sport Mode and Eco Mode. Sport Mode sharpens shift timing, throttle application, and steering response to provide a sportier, more agile feel, while Eco Mode helps optimize fuel economy.

Retail pricing for the new RAV4 starts at just $24,145, which includes two years of complimentary maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance through the Toyota Care program. Customers interested in the 2013 RAV4 or any of the other dependable Toyota models should visit Prestige at http://prestigetoyota.com, or call 888-356-2136 to speak with a knowledgeable customer service professional.

About Prestige Toyota

Prestige Toyota of Ramsey, New Jersey, is an authorized Toyota dealer that provides the surrounding area with quality Toyota vehicles, service, and parts. Thanks to Prestige Toyota's friendly and knowledgeable staff, exactly 4,986 shoppers found their best deal at Prestige Toyota in 2012. Prestige Toyota is owned by Prestige, one of the largest automotive dealership entities in the United States.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013-Toyota-RAV4/Prestige-Toyota/prweb10368410.htm