Phones 4u announces it will range the new Sony Xperia™ Z

Phones 4u is pleased to announce that Sony's new flagship handset – the Sony Xperia™ Z – will be available in Phones 4u stores from 1st March 2013.

Boasting the world's sharpest, boldest and brightest display, the new Sony Xperia™ Z has been created by the engineers behind Sony BRAVIA® TVs. The new, precision-engineered Full HD superphone displays content in stunning Full 1080p HD detail on the large 5” display, which also claims the highest pixel density of any smartphone. The OptiContrast™ panel guarantees crystal clear images when in use, as well as a seamless black finish when switched off.

The handset features a 13 megapixel fast-capture camera which switches from sleep to snap in under a second, as well as a next-generation Sony EXMOR RS sensor that ensures the Sony Xperia™ Z delivers stunning photos and videos in any light.

Sony Xperia™ Z customers will also benefit from additional impressive features, including:

The Snapdragon™ S4 Pro quad-core processor provides super-fast performance, unparalleled graphics and efficient battery use

Striking durability for life on the go, including high dust-resistance and a water-resistant resistant rating of IP55 & IP57, so the handset can even be submerged under water for 30 minutes without damage

The Sony Xperia™ Z will be available in-store at Phones 4u from 1st March 2013 across a range of networks.

Visit Phones 4u to pre-register now and to keep up to date with the Sony Xperia™ Z.

