The Latest Gastroenterology and Healthcare Research Featured at Sciences Social Network

ScienceIndex.com has just added the Dermatology and Endocrinology Sciences to its Health category. While the site currently contains a total of over 2,063,000 posts, these two new sections contain 33,300 articles derived partly through monitoring nearly 400 scientific journals publishing in these two research disciplines.

ScienceIndex.com is a Sciences Social Network newly featuring the latest Dermatology and Endocrinology research. The site was established in 1998 to index the very latest news, headlines, references and resources from science journals, books and websites worldwide. The site covers news in all fields of biology, business, chemistry, engineering, geography, health, mathematics and society. In the field of Health Sciences, the site has now included the two new categories Gastroenterology and Healthcare. While the Gastroenterology section covers disorders of the stomach, intestines, and associated organs, the Healthcare section deals with prevention, treatment, and management of illness by medical health professions.

ScienceIndex.com's Health Research Category covers prevention, treatment, and management of illness by medical health professions. Its eighteen sections include Audiology, Dentistry, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Healthcare, Immunology, Medicine, Neurology, Nutrition, Oncology, Pathology, Pharmacology, Psychiatry, Psychology, Radiology, Rheumatology, and Surgery. Users can receive alerts for newly published content in this category by subscribing to ScienceIndex.com's Health Research Category RSS feed.

ScienceIndex.com's new Gastroenterology Research section covers disorders of the stomach, intestines, and associated organs. It currently contains 10,700 articles partly derived from 60 scientific Gastroenterology journals. The latest articles in this category are also available through a Gastroenterology Research RSS feed. One of the latest additions to this section presents deep remission in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Since achieving deep remission (clinical remission, biomarker remission and MH) might be the only way to alter disease course in IBD patients, advances in drug development have provided highly effective treatments for IBD, making deep remission a realistic goal. Another study reports a case of fatal hypermagnesemia induced by preoperative colon preparation in an elderly woman. The patient received magnesium citrate orally for 2 days as a mechanical bowel preparation prior to the operation but developed nausea, vomiting, and cyanosis before the operation and went into cardiac arrest. The authors conclude that preoperative mechanical bowel preparation with magnesium-containing cathartics can cause fatal hypermagnesemia in elderly patients even if their renal function is normal.

ScienceIndex.com's new Healthcare Research section deals with prevention, treatment, and management of illness by medical health professions. It currently contains 22,600 articles partly derived from nearly 330 scientific Healthcare journals. The latest articles in this section are also available through a Healthcare Research RSS feed. One recently included article in this section covers nursing home social services directors who report thriving at work. Two-thirds of directors reported they were thriving in their jobs. Multiple regression results show that thriving is increased by job autonomy, being treated like an important part of the team, having enough time to identify and meet resident psychosocial needs, not having to do things that others could do, and being clear what the social services role is. The authors' findings suggest that addressing these aspects of the social environment and social services role will likely contribute to increasing a sense of thriving at work among social services staff members. Another study covers perioperative nursing care of the patient undergoing bariatric revision surgery. Obesity has become a major health concern and the number of patients seeking bariatric surgery has grown exponentially in recent years because of the proven success of weight-loss surgery, greater public acceptance, and the increasing number of insurers who will pay for these surgeries. Consequently, perioperative nurses must be knowledgeable about how to care for bariatric surgery patients with skill and compassion.

The Sciences Social Network currently contains over 3.06 million posts distributed among its' 75 categories. 84,350 users monitor over 15,200 journals publishing within the scope of the site. Due to an innovative publishing process, the delay between original publication and appearance at ScienceIndex.com is no more than 16 hours. The site provides an advanced search feature which suggests up to ten closely related articles for a search and every displayed post.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367718.htm