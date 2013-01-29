Award Winning Cause Artist Bekah Eden Launches Brand "BE" for Charity Music Fans

Cause Artist Bekah Eden Brings Charity Music to New Generation with Launch of “BE” Brand for Young Fans of Songs That Heal

Newcomer Bekah Eden, the popular Virginia Beach cause artist and 2012 Malibu Music Awards Best Upcoming Female Artist winner, is reintroducing charity fundraising music to a new generation of young globally minded music fans in 2013. Eden's first official fundraising song release “In Between” available on iTunes, is written for wounded warrior nonprofit HH4Heroes® and represents Eden's career focus on being a voice for the voiceless through her music. Eden is already receiving acclaim for her music from industry peers like #1 Billboard Dance Airplay artist, Eric Lumiere, long time industry Music Producer, Terence Davis and the Wounded Warrior Project.

“In Between” for 501 (c) (3) nonprofit HH4Heroes® which supports stigma-free integrated combat trauma recovery services to wounded warriors with PTSD nationally, is the first of many fundraising charity songs that Eden's BE brand will release in 2013. Dedicated to connecting with young humanitarian music fans seeking worthy causes to support through listenership, Eden is reaching out to other national organizations with her campaign songwriting to support causes such as Breast Cancer, Adoption and Bullying awareness. On being a cause artist, Eden states, "Songs like Michael Jackson's and Lionel Richie's “We Are the World” and Marvin Gaye's “What's Going On” inspire me to be a writer with a voice worth hearing. As I carve a path to help heal the world, it's my hope that BE music will inspire, empower and motivate listeners and fans to DREAM BIG no matter what.”

On her first official fundraising release under the BE brand Eden states, “I want my life to make a difference so I'm giving back in every way I can. “In Between” for HH4Heroes® addresses the emotional journey of life as a post combat warrior adjusting to new personal relationships with loved ones. Our military soldiers and their families have given so much for our country and this song is the way that I can give back to them.” Eden debuted “In Between” live at the 2012 TEDxMalibu event organized by Lisa Cypers Kamen, Founder of HH4Heroes®, to an all-star line-up of presenters hailed for their positive contributions globally. Presenters included: Gold Medal Olympian Greg Louganis, Producer, Film Executive and Editor Adam Leipzig, Author and International Public Speaker Agapi Stassinopoulos, 2012 CNN Hero of the Year Award nominee Dr. Benjamin La Brot, and Charley Johnson of the Pay It Forward foundation among many others.

Eden, already honored with an official coin by the Wounded Warrior Project for “In Between”, is preparing for live performances at wounded warrior events throughout the year. As the official campaign song for HH4Heroes® a portion of every “In Between” download, raises funds to support national positive psychology coaching programs, that assist wounded warriors to transform Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) into Post-Traumatic Growth (PTG). To support wounded warrior recipients of HH4Heroes® programs, download “In Between” on iTunes. To hear more BE music visit BekahEden.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcharitymusiccauseartist/bekaheden/prweb10367656.htm