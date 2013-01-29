Eminent judges to give New College of the Humanities Colloquia

Jonathan Sumption QC, Justice of the Supreme Court & US Supreme Court Justice Mr Stephen Breyer to talk to students

New College of the Humanities (NCH) will welcome two prominent judges from the US and UK as part of a series of colloquia on philosophy and law, arranged by Professor Ronald Dworkin.

Jonathan Sumption QC, Justice of the Supreme Court, will be speaking to NCH students at the Colloquium on Monday 28 January.

Lord Sumption was sworn in Justice of the Supreme Court in January after a long career as a prominent barrister, during which he represented former Cabinet Minister Stephen Byers and the Department for Transport in the Railtrack private shareholders' action against the British Government, among other high profile cases. His critical assessment of the democratic role of judges has caused much debate within the legal community.

US Supreme Court Justice Mr Stephen Breyer will be speaking at the Colloquium on 4 February on the subject of his recently published book, Making Our Democracy Work: A Judge's View.

Stephen Breyer was appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States by President Bill Clinton in 1994. His approach to the law has been described as ‘pragmatic' and ‘liberal' and in contrast to the textualist philosophy.

The Colloquia form part of the College's Professorial lecture series, which is open to all NCH students. Some Professorial lectures are supplementary to the syllabus while others form part of the core curriculum such as the Science Literacy module, which is taught exclusively by Professors Richard Dawkins, Daniel C Dennett, Lawrence M Krauss and Stephen Pinker. In Michaelmas 2012, 40% of all lectures were led by the College's Professors.

Professor A C Grayling said: “I am delighted that two such eminent justices are giving New College of the Humanities Colloquia. They will undoubtedly provide our students with fascinating and challenging insights.”

“Students at NCH are always encouraged to expand their horizons and seek new ways of looking at their subjects, and our Colloquia raise important questions and challenge assumptions.”

The previous speakers at this term's NCH Colloquia were Tim Scanlon (Harvard), John Taseoulas (UCL) and Jeremy Waldron (Oxford & NYU). Professor Dworkin is unwell but the series is being continued in his honour.

New College of the Humanities (NCH) offers a new model of higher education for the humanities in the UK. NCH students enjoy one of the best staff-to-student ratios in UK higher education and benefit from a high number of quality contact hours as well as engaging and challenging one-to-one tutorials.

The College's Professors are international experts in their fields and our full time academic staff members have been selected for their qualifications and proven ability for teaching in addition to their research interests.

NCH welcomed its first intake of students in September 2012 and prepares students for undergraduate degrees in: Economics BSc; English BA; History BA; Law LLB and Philosophy BA. The College has recently announced that the Politics & International Relations BSc will also be offered from 2013.

In addition to their 12-module degree, all NCH students study a further seven modules. These comprise four modules from another degree subject, Art History, Classical Studies or Psychology as a contextual course and three core modules in Applied Ethics, Logic & Critical Thinking and Science Literacy. All students also follow the College's Professional Programme.

The College is centrally located in Bloomsbury, London's university district and students, as associate members of the University of London, have access to many of the resources of the University of London: the exceptional library in Senate House, the University of London Union, sports facilities, and many other opportunities to enrich themselves through extra-curricular activity.

The College's rolling applications process is independent of UCAS and applications can be made in addition to the five UCAS choices. The next application deadline is 11 March 2013.

