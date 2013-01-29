100 Actions Currently Pending in Fen Phen Multi-District Litigation: Now, AttorneyOne Can Provide Advice

According to the US Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation (MDL) there are currently 100 actions pending in the Fen Phen MDL, as of January 14th, 2013. In light of these news, AttorneyOne, a recognized authority on law, informs that they are now providing advice, including how to get in contact with legal counsel, to people potentially affected by Fen Phen side effects. http://www.attorneyone.com/fen-phen-lawsuits/

AttorneyOne.com, a recognized authority on law, informs on the latest news concerning Fen Fen lawsuits.

According to the US Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation (MDL) there are currently 100 actions pending in the Fen Phen MDL, as of January 14th, 2013 (IN RE: Diet Drugs (Phentermine/ Fenfluramine/ Dexfenfluramine) Products Liability Litigation, No. 1203, US District Court Eastern District of Pennsylvania). Fen Phen, a popular Wyeth obesity drug, was withdrawn from the market in 1997 as it was linked with heart valve damage and primary pulmonary hypertension (PPH).

On September 27th, 2012, the lawsuit filed by plaintiff in Delaware District Court (case no. 1:2012cv00906), alleging primary pulmonary hypertension from fenfluramine and phentermine, was transferred to the Fen Phen MDL.

Findings of the 2008 study, published in BMC Medicine, indicate that many individuals that had taken Fen Phen in the past were found to have heart valve damage up to 7 years later.

Taking into consideration the latest developments, AttorneyOne.com updated the website and, now, can actively provide an expert opinion including how to get in contact with legal counsel easily and inexpensively in case of alleged Fen Phen severe complications. Sean Burke, director of Media Relations for AttorneyOne.com, adds that the relevant information illustrates that people continue to file Fen Phen lawsuits. "For that reason", he continues, "our focus should squarely fall on getting the word out and assisting people in finding the right legal assistance.”

As BusinessWeek reported on August 30th 2012, Pfizer Inc. whose Wyeth unit reserved more than $21 billion to settle lawsuits over the Fen Phen drug, lost its bid to have claims that the pills caused a fatal lung disease years after users stopped taking them thrown out.

AttorneyOne.com has further information on Fen Phen lawsuits including how to get in contact with legal counsel.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA Attorney One was founded in 2004 and is not a law firm. They offer a nationwide legal service which helps consumers find the best representation for their legal needs. You can learn more about Attorney One at our website http://www.attorneyone.com. You can also find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AttorneyOne. Checkout earlier news from us at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/1/prweb10365250.htm.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367633.htm