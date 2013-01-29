Bluesea Shipping Lines Provides International Shipping Services to East Africa

Bluesea Shipping Lines extends its shipping services to East Africa, including the ports of Mombasa, Dar Es Salaam and Djabuti among its major shipping Destinations.

Bluesea Shipping Lines announces the addition of East Africa among its major shipping destinations. Thereby, ports of Mombasa, Dar Es Salaam and Djabuti have been added to the wide list of shipping ports that are served by Bluesea Shipping Lines, to cater to the growing needs of the offshore markets.

East Africa is emerging as one of the best spots for business and commerce. With the rapid pace infrastructural development and relatively inexpensive resources, most of the multinational companies target East Africa for setting up manufacturing units and even company headquarters. Therefore, to facilitate easy and secure shipping of goods, Bluesea Shipping Lines has spread its services to East Africa.

With the promise of secure delivery of all kinds of goods, Bluesea Shipping Lines abides to its time commitments with sincerity, at the lowest possible quoted prices. Also, the guidelines or rules for shipping goods vary from country to country, thus it is important to attend to these before dispatching a package for undisturbed and timely delivery of goods. Backed by a strong legal department, Bluesea Shipping Lines provides firm legal support; that specialises in handling all the paperwork and other legal customs that are involved in smooth flow of goods from the dock to the desired destination.

Mombasa is one of the largest ports of Kenya. Owing to its vast expanse and the Indian Ocean border, Mombasa has been recognised as a historical trading of the world. The strategic location of Mombasa has for long been eyed by other countries of the world. Therefore, shipping to Mombasa is longer a tedious task. With Bluesea Shipping Lines, shipping to Mombasa is now hassle-free and much more reliable.

Dar Es Salaam enjoys its best strategic location on the harbour of East Africa. Being a sea facing province, Dar Es Salaam is an important business for Tanzania. Due to its rapid growth, Dar Es Salaam still serves as the administrative centre of the country. Known since the ancient times for its vivid culture and rich heritage, it has emerged as a top tourist destination. Shipping to Dar Es Salaam, is no longer a hassle with the Bluesea Shipping Lines springing to action. The freights are assured to be delivered on-time with utmost care.

With the dearth of rainfall received by Djabuti, it has for long been reliant on other western countries for its food imports. Being a sea connected country, beside the gulf of Laden in East African Region it is open for sea trade and transport. Hence, shipping to Djabuti is no longer a Herculean task. With the top quality and affordable services facilitated by Bluesea Shipping Lines it is now feasible to import food and other goods into Djabuti.

About Bluesea Shipping Lines

Bluesea Shipping Lines is a top notch shipping service that facilitates highly reliable and punctual delivery of goods. Thriving in the business for over 34 years, Bluesea Shipping Lines specialises in packing, crating, storing and packaging, among other shipping services. With the aim of making shipping simpler and less hassles, Bluesea Shipping Lines continues to tread on the path of prosperity.

For now more, visit: http://www.worldwideshipping.com/Shipping_to_East_Africa.php

