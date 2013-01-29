Feb'3rd'13 is The Big Game Kick Off Party at Via Brasil Steakhouse

Via Brasil Steakhouse is hosting the Bame Party from 2pm till 9pm with 150"screen,Happy Hour Food, drinks and appetizers specials as well as Rodizio Dinner.
Las Vegas (PRWEB) January 29, 2013
This Las Vegas Brazilian Steakhouse is showing the game in a main dining room on a 150" Screen with their Rodizio dinner and $3 to $10 happy hour specials.
Via Brasil Steakhouse Big Game Package Options:
Option 1 $36.99 Rodizio Dinner with 18 Meats,16 Side Dishes and Gourmet Salad Bar with 35 Hot and Cold Dishes AYCE” in a Dining room
Option 2 $18,99 Salad Bar AYCE with 35 Super Bowl style appetizers
Option 3 $3-$8 Happy Hour Cocktail and Appetizers Specials-at the Bar and Dining room
Option 4 $35 Open Bar /person
Children 5 years old and under Rodizio Dinner is Free and Children 6-12 years old Rodizio Dinner is $14,99
About Via Brasil Steakhouse:
Via Brasil Steakhouse is located at 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, on the southwest corner of Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road. Open seven days a week, Via Brasil Steakhouse is open for Dinner service from 5pm Monday through Friday, 3pm Saturday and 4pm Sunday. Brunch is Served Sundays Only from 10:00am - 2pm. Reservations are encouraged. For reservations or more information, please call 702-804-1400 or visit http://www.viabrasilsteakhouse.com. Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter @viabrasilsteakh
Media Contact
Anna Gomes
702-804-1400
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366926.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.