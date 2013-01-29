Feb'3rd'13 is The Big Game Kick Off Party at Via Brasil Steakhouse

Via Brasil Steakhouse is hosting the Bame Party from 2pm till 9pm with 150"screen,Happy Hour Food, drinks and appetizers specials as well as Rodizio Dinner.

This Las Vegas Brazilian Steakhouse is showing the game in a main dining room on a 150" Screen with their Rodizio dinner and $3 to $10 happy hour specials.

Via Brasil Steakhouse Big Game Package Options:

Option 1 $36.99 Rodizio Dinner with 18 Meats,16 Side Dishes and Gourmet Salad Bar with 35 Hot and Cold Dishes AYCE” in a Dining room

Option 2 $18,99 Salad Bar AYCE with 35 Super Bowl style appetizers

Option 3 $3-$8 Happy Hour Cocktail and Appetizers Specials-at the Bar and Dining room

Option 4 $35 Open Bar /person

Children 5 years old and under Rodizio Dinner is Free and Children 6-12 years old Rodizio Dinner is $14,99

About Via Brasil Steakhouse:

Via Brasil Steakhouse is located at 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, on the southwest corner of Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road. Open seven days a week, Via Brasil Steakhouse is open for Dinner service from 5pm Monday through Friday, 3pm Saturday and 4pm Sunday. Brunch is Served Sundays Only from 10:00am - 2pm. Reservations are encouraged. For reservations or more information, please call 702-804-1400 or visit http://www.viabrasilsteakhouse.com. Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter @viabrasilsteakh

Media Contact

Anna Gomes

702-804-1400

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366926.htm