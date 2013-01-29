Medicine Buddha Thangka Added to Zen Garden's Emporium

Zen Garden's Emporium, an online marketplace for meditation tools, amulets, and art from around the world, has added the Medicine Buddha Thangka to its product offering.

Zen Gardens Emporium has added the Medicine Buddha Tibetan Thangka to its offering. The Medicine Buddha is one of the most popular Buddhas in the world and is revered as the source of the healing arts. This sacred Medicine Buddha Tibetan Thangka is an original hand painted mandala from Tibetan Buddhist Monks. It is a powerful Mandala that is already empowered with the peaceful and healing energy of the Medicine Buddha and is a beautiful representation of Tibetan Buddhism art.

Zen Gardens Emporium is an online marketplace for meditation tools, amulets, and art from around the world. All of the items have been handpicked by the owners during their travels to Nepal, Tibet, Thailand, India, China, Peru, the US (Mt. Shasta), and other countries around the world.

The most unique items that are offered at Zen Gardens Emporium are the Amulets and Talismans from Thailand, Nepal, Hawaii and more. Each item carries unique properties, such as increasing prosperity, improving one's health, improving relationships, and providing energetic protection. Each item is handpicked for its authenticity.

Zen Gardens Emporium also offers meditation tools, pendants, Tibetan Singing Bowls, Tingshas and other items that are handmade for them by artisans in Nepal. All of the items have been chosen because they are tools that people can use to connect to their inner wisdom.

Connect - The mission of Zen Gardens Emporium is to connect people from around the world through the items that they offer. Pedro said recently, “We believe that we are members of a global community and our goal is to connect our customers both to the artisans who made the items and also to the energy of the place where the items come from, creating a web of goodwill around the world.”

Give - Zen Gardens Emporium is unique because they give back at least 10% of their net sales to non-profit organizations in the communities where they source the products that they sell in their online store.

About Zen Gardens Emporium

Zen Gardens Emporium provides a marketplace for meditation tools from around the world to create a global network of goodwill. For more information contact Zen Gardens Emporium at 805-957-4814 or office(at)ZenGardensConsulting(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366913.htm