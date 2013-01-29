Celebrity 'Doctor 30342' Launches Innovative new Mobile app ~ WeightLossApp.com ~ that Helps Users Lose Weight

‘Celebrity Doctor 30342' ~ Dr. S. Mark McKenna, MD ~ launches innovative mobile app that targets obesity. The Skinny combines a mobile, email, and video based approach to yield demonstrable success for users.

The Skinny at http://www.WeightLossApp.com, launched January 2013, has shattered pre-launch expectations for downloads for a beta ios launch. The American Society Of Mobile App Developers has named WeightLossApp.com best in class for new weight loss apps in 2013.

Dr. S. Mark McKenna, Medical Doctor and entrepreneur, and his team released The Skinny on January 3, 2013 nationwide in the Apple iTunes store. McKenna, known as ‘Dr. 30342', is the Founder and Medical Director of ShapeMed, an Atlanta, GA based Medical Spa. Dr. McKenna feels his expertise as a physician and his extensive background in patient focused wellness and disease prevention initiatives was an excellent foundation to create a weight loss app that provides true value to its users.

The Skinny provides simple, truthful, and highly personalized weight loss related information, directly to the users phone. WeightLossApp.com's team of MD's, nutritionists, and fitness experts have developed The Skinny to be a comprehensive resource that incorporates nutrition and exercise information, recipes, playlists, videos, text messages, progress monitors, and social network based photo/information sharing in an easy to use mobile platform.

“As a medical doctor I am committed to providing you with the most truthful, healthy, and realistic solutions for permanent weight loss and nutrition for LIFE. I designed The Skinny along with my expert team of medical professionals, registered dieticians, and certified personal trainers with YOU in mind. We hope to be your partner on your journey to total body wellness and your trusted source for weight loss and fitness related information,” says McKenna.

Not only did Dr. McKenna develop The Skinny but he also is an avid fitness and exercise buff. He routinely weight trains with a personal trainer 3 times a week and does another 2 days of cardiovascular training. The combination of a structured exercise regimen and adherence to a nutritionally sound, plant-based, diet has yielded amazing results for McKenna. “My body fat percentage is now around 8% and my cholesterol has dropped approximately 100 points over the last year and half… I feel amazing”, notes McKenna. “I wanted to share what I have learned with the world so I created The Skinny.”

