What You Need to Know Before Delivering the Wedding Toast

BrideBox releases free guide to the perfect wedding toast

BrideBox, a professional wedding album design platform, has released “The Beginners Guide to the Perfect Wedding Toast” a simple, 20-page guide for speech occasions.

Your best friend has asked you to speak at their wedding. You are honored and were expecting to feel pride and accomplishment for being chosen. Why, then, do you feel anxiety and dread?

“Our goal was to create a free resource for the wedding party or family member that has been enlisted to give a speech. This resource is valuable for giving the confidence and tools needed to successfully deliver a memorable wedding toast,” according to Bryan Passanisi, BrideBox Marketing Manager.

For many people, public speaking, even in front of friends and family, can be extremely stressful and nerve-racking. “A painfully boring or unorganized wedding toast can ruin a wedding and be utterly embarrassing. Don't be the one that destroys your best friend's wedding just because you were unprepared“, Passanisi says.The BrideBox wedding toast guide also sheds insight into responsibilities of the roles within the wedding party, along with tips and ideas to writing the wedding toast.

“The wedding toast book is part of BrideBox's continuing effort to deliver to brides more than just unique DIY wedding albums,” Passanisi adds. “Our blog is full of useful and unique content. Some of our popular posts include titles such as, “How much should I pay for my wedding photographer?” and “How to make the most out of your wedding photography.” The blog is frequently visited by a growing number of bride and in the upcoming months, we will be adding more and more of these free ebooks”

The wedding toast book is available for download from the Bridebox blog. It is free and can be shared with family and friends.

About BrideBox

BrideBox is devoted to helping couples design their own wedding albums. The BrideBox line of wedding albums offers unmatched quality, without sacrificing top photo finishing that mark a professionally produced album. Through the BrideBox software platform, couples can create albums produced with the same individual attention of imaging professionals for a significant cost saving.

BrideBox is a division of DigiLabs, Inc., a privately-held company that creates superior photo products available through professional photographers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366698.htm