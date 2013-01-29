5S Supply helps Community Spirit "Shine" Bright

5S Supply believes strongly in giving back and investing in the local community and was a proud sponsor of the Third Annual Christmas Tree and Holiday Light Recycling program.

The event was organized by 5S Supply's very own Customer Care Manager, Jennifer Molski. Jennifer founded the program three years ago after moving to the area and being surprised to see so many Christmas Trees at the curb on their way to landfill with vital nutrients being wasted. She knew there had to be a better way and saw this as a great opportunity to bring the community together around an important cause – the environment. The response to the program has been tremendous! This year's effort collected 500 Trees and 1,500 pounds of Lights. The Trees are chipped and mulched and used on the trails at Irons Oaks while the non-working Lights are separated by plastic, copper and glass then recycled. The event was held December 29 and January 5 at Irons Oaks Environmental Learning Center located South of Chicago near 5S Supply's headquarters.

Jennifer shared that “by working for 5S Supply the past several years I have become much more conscious about the environment and I am grateful to work in such an enriching workplace. At our warehouse we practice Lean & Green thinking, waste reduction and continuously seek out way to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

Tony Manos of 5S Supply was on hand at both event days spending time tending to the fire to keep the volunteers warm and assisting donors in removing trees and lights from their vehicles. Tony remarked, “It was an honor to be a part of this event again this year. I am very proud of Jennifer and the win-win opportunity she has developed. Her innovative thinking and passion that serves our customers so well led to the creation of this program and we wish her continued success on the future.”

