Gruve Technologies, Inc. Forms a Joint Venture with Tracker Security—Adds Tracking Products for Seniors, Sports Enthusiasts and Employees

Gruve Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of scientifically-proven health and weight loss products announces the addition of three new products designed to serve target market segments. The products are being added through a joint venture with Tracker Security, a privately-held Finnish company that specializes in geolocation and real time tracking of activity for the safety and security of people, adventure sports enthusiasts, and businesses.

The expanded target market segments will include products that focus on:

— Safety concerns of senior citizens, while preserving their independence.

— Real-time mapping of sports event participants with the ability to track race speed, heart rate and course performance.

— Providing businesses with the exact location of their employees and their safety status.

The products will have small durable GPS/GSM tracking devices with two way speakers for communication and panic buttons for emergency situations. They also will include web-based surveillance systems for the tracking of one device or unlimited devices on user-friendly map interfaces. Gruve Technologies will have the broadest product line of companies selling health and safety tracking devices.

“We are excited at the future opportunities together with Security Tracker and plan to bring to market devices and technology to improve the health and wellness of both our customers,” says Dr. Robert Gauthier, CEO, Gruve Technologies, Inc. “We have the opportunity to share technology to develop new products for the growing medical and public health realms.”

Tracker Security is a leading security company with many products designed to track activity and location though the use of global positioning system (GPS) and radio frequency (RF) technology. Its innovative products are used to enhance the independence, security and safety of individuals; to improve the safety and visibility of the location, speed, health and performance of a wide variety of race sports competitors; and to ensure the security and safety of workers and assets for businesses and organizations. Tracker Security and Gruve Technologies will market each other's products in their respective home markets.

About Gruve Technologies, Inc.

Gruve Technologies, Inc. provides scientifically validated weight loss and wellness products designed to provide a long-term sustainable path to better health. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Gruve develops innovative technology and products based on cutting edge medical research that are proven effective to modify behavior and aid in weight loss. For more information, visit http://www.gruvetechnologies.com.

About Tracker Security

Tracker Security builds state-of-the-art security and tracking solutions for the changing world. Their products are built on over 30-years experience of developing innovative equipment for extreme conditions. Around the world, security companies, national and local governments, and world class sporting groups depend on solutions from Tracker Security. With sales and development offices in Finland and the US, Tracker Security is positioned to understand, and respond to, security needs around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.trackersecurity.com.

