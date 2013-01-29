Metcalf & Associates Announces Innovative Leadership Workshop

Metcalf & Associates, Inc., launched the Building Innovative Leadership workshop based on its 2012 International Award Winning Book, Innovative Leadership Fieldbook, to a sold out crowd on Jan. 15, 2013.

The one day Building Innovative Leadership workshop is part of an integrated leadership development suite that includes leadership assessments, workshops, books, workbooks, an online development series, and coaching. The workshop lays out the innovative leadership framework and provides participants with tools to evaluate their leadership strengths and weaknesses in order to conceptualize a development plan. The workshop is highly interactive and encourages leaders to form the foundation of their innovative leadership development process and plan.

During the workshop, participants start on their own leadership journey through a series of activities that give insight into the unique challenges of different and highly successful leaders. These class activities are based on the 2012 International Book Award winner, the Innovative Leadership Fieldbook. In the book, Metcalf and Palmer, the book's authors provide a six-step process for developing innovative leadership qualities through a combination of well-researched theory, practical business case studies, and corresponding tools and templates. At the workshop, participants do the first three exercises of the six step process.

“Leadership needs innovation the way innovation demands leadership. By combining them, you improve your capacity to deliver results and your organization's capacity to affect change,” says Metcalf, The Innovative Leadership Fieldbook and the workshop were designed specifically for busy people; they include field-tested processes and worksheets for innovating how you lead, transforming your organization, and creating sustainability.

“This workshop helped me reframe my approach to leadership. I learned several valuable tools that I can take back to my office and employ immediately to increase the effectiveness of my work unit.” -- State of Ohio Civil Service Manager

Metcalf & Associates, Inc., is a leadership development and management consulting firm that uses an integrative approach to help leaders and their organizations innovate how they lead and how they operate, helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing environment. CEO Maureen Metcalf is an acclaimed thought leader who has developed, tested, and implemented emerging models that dramatically improve leaders and contribute toward organizational success. Go to http://www.innovativeleadershipfieldbook.com to find out more about Metcalf & Associates, and for information about all the workbooks in the series.

