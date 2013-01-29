US Freedom Bio Fuels Announces Cuttings Edge Heating Solution to Continual Attacks on Business Bottom Lines From Rising Energy Costs

Stop the assault and restore your bottom line with energy independence and ethical clean fuel options from U.S. Freedom Bio Fuels, LLC, http://www.usfreedombiofuels.com

Freedom Bio Fuels, LLC, is committed to helping America reduces its dependency on foreign oil while enhancing the bottom line of its customers, and is excited to announce the expansion of their product offerings.

In addition to U.S. Freedom Bio Fuels industry leading biodiesel processors which are currently sold worldwide from their manufacturing facility in Mosinee, WI, they have become distributors for the finest waste oil furnaces built in America.

The waste oil Furnaces Engineered and built by Clean Energy Heating Systems, are furnaces that provide Primary Heat using waste engine oil, hydraulic oil, transmission oil, and gear oil and even waste vegetable oil.

They range in output from 140,000 BTU's for the small service shop to 325,000 BTU's to handle the largest Fleet Service Facilities. This allows most facilities to heat for just pennies an hour.

By using waste petroleum products that have already served a prior purpose in fleet operation you can essentially get free heat.

With Clean Energy Heating Systems unique vertical stainless steel flue tubes the past maintenance issues and inefficiency of this type of alternative heat is eliminated.

Thanks to the ability to turn used motor oil, transmission fluid and other petroleum products into clean, safe heat, Clean Energy Heating System's waste oil heater generates a solid return on investment in addition to helping the environment.

All Clean Energy furnaces are engineered from the ground up to burn waste oils and comply with EPA regulations. They easily install and provide for longer intervals between cleanings, and their low-profile design and flexible configuration is ideal for areas with limited ceiling height and other creative installation requirements.

Best of all, every Clean Energy waste oil heater is built with a unique, patent-pending heat exchanger and flue tubes. This design ensures long-lasting durability and highly efficient operation for years to come.

