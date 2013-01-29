Mystufflostandfound.com Adds New Mission: Connect Every Owner with Their Lost Valuables

Since nearly all lost valuables are found by someone, the real task of recovery is connecting the finder with the owner quickly and easily. My Stuff Lost & Found, http://www.mystufflostandfound.com has responded by adding a new mission: “Connect every owner with their lost valuables” by unveiling a new system that efficiently facilitates every finder's ability to reconnect found laptops, phones, luggage and other valuables with the owner.

The U.S. State Department reports more than 250,000 passports lost each year. Great Britain's “Talk Talk” reports a similar figure of 250,000 passports lost or stolen each year in the U.K.

According to the June 30, 2008 Ponemon Institute study for Dell Computer, “Airport Insecurity: The Case of the Missing & Lost Laptops”, there are 12,000 lost laptops recovered at U.S. airport security checkpoints each week – nearly 2,000 each day. Sadly, only about one-third are returned because finding the owner is so difficult. The rest are salvaged.

Every minute of every day, 365 days each year, airport luggage is mishandled. Okoban reports that each month, 50,000 of these bags are destroyed because the owner cannot be found.

Scott McCartney of the New York Times reports “airlines say they are warehousing hundreds of iPads and other tablet computers and e-readers left behind by travelers”. Every day, hundreds of tablets, iPads and other electronic devices are found in airport seat pockets or airport lounges with no way of being returned to their owners.

Whether it's the report by Southwest Airlines of a prosthetic leg left on a flight or the New York Times account of a Stradivarius left in a NYC taxicab, everybody loses stuff. It is a common human habit that is frustrating and expensive.

Nearly all lost stuff is found by someone. The real task of recovery is connecting the finder with the owner quickly and easily. Billions of dollars of laptops, phones, tablets, luggage, cameras, keys, credit cards, wallets, purses, backpacks, pets and other lost valuables are not returned each year because the finder cannot connect with the owner.

“The Billion Dollar Lost Laptop Problem – Benchmark Study of U.S. Organizations”, a 2010 Ponemon Institute study for Intel Corporation, examining 329 private and public sector organizations located in the U.S., showed devastating results of lost laptops, reporting 86,455 lost or missing in a one year period – an average of 263 per organization.

Of these, an average of only 12 laptops were recovered – more than 93% were lost, at an average one year cost per organization of $6.4 million.

Thanks to technology and goodwill, there now is a solution to this common human failing of losing stuff. Anybody can use it. Everybody needs it. Everybody can afford it. Age, race, gender – none of that matters. It greatly increases the odds of getting lost stuff back. What is it?

Okoban® - the global lost and found service for life. Inexpensive Okoban luggage tags and tracker tags are purchased online at http://www.mystufflostandfound.com , and then applied to laptops, phones, tablets, passports, luggage, purses, cameras, keys, credit cards, pets and other valuables.

Each tag has a Unique Identification (UID) code that is registered online into the Okoban system. When an item is lost, the finder enters the Unique Identification (UID) code on Okoban's website which instantaneously contacts the owner through a notification service that reaches the owner anywhere in the world, reporting the lost item found and the recovery location.

Now there is simple, secure, private service for the finder of a lost valuable to connect to the owner. Okoban invented the product and developed the worldwide notification service available in 2,200+ airports, 400+ airlines and tens of thousands of “frequent finder” locations, institutional lost and found services including TSA, rail, maritime, coach, car rental and hotel companies.

My Stuff Lost & Found, http://www.mystufflostandfound.com makes the product and service accessible online to everybody, worldwide.

The purchase of Okoban tags includes lifelong coverage in the system. There are no annual renewal fees.

Okoban is owned by Travel Sentry, the company that licenses the TSA accessible locks sold at tens of thousands of retail outlets, by over 400 luggage manufacturers worldwide and currently installed on 200 million luggage products everywhere.

They are directly linked to the SITA/IATA World Tracer system. WorldTracer is the world's leading automated service for tracing lost and mishandled baggage and property.

My Stuff Lost & Found, founded in 2012, provides convenient worldwide online sales and service of Okoban's sturdy tracker tags for laptops, phones, tablets, passports, luggage, cameras, pets and other valuables.

Mystufflostandfound.com is the online gateway to Okoban's tracking service for valuables and free global lost and found service for life. Okoban is purchased online at http://www.mystufflostandfound.com



